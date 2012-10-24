FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Marathon Oil new snr unsecured notes 'BBB'
October 24, 2012 / 3:50 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates Marathon Oil new snr unsecured notes 'BBB'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 24 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB' rating
to Marathon Oil Corp.'s senior unsecured note offering. The oil and gas
exploration and production company intends to use proceeds from the offering to
repay outstanding commercial paper balances and general corporate purposes.

The ratings on Marathon Oil Corp. reflect Standard & Poor's assessment of the 
company's "satisfactory" business risk coupled with its "intermediate" 
financial risk. Given the company's currently anticipated levels of 
production, significant exposure to liquids production, and the current 
pricing environment, we expect that the company's financial performance and 
credit protection measures will likely remain at levels appropriate for the 
rating over the next 18 months.
 
RATING LIST

Marathon Oil Corp.
 Corporate credit rating     BBB/Stable

New Rating 

Marathon Oil Corp.
 Senior unsecured notes      BBB

