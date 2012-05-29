FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P takes ratings actions on 5 Tunisian banks
May 29, 2012 / 5:31 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P takes ratings actions on 5 Tunisian banks

Reuters Staff

11 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
   	
Overview	
     -- On May 23, 2012, we lowered the foreign and local currency sovereign 	
credit ratings on the Republic of Tunisia to 'BB/B' and assigned a stable 	
outlook.	
     -- The downgrade of the sovereign credit ratings has a direct negative 	
impact on the five Tunisian banks that we rate. 	
     -- We are therefore lowering our long-term ratings on Arab Tunisian Bank, 	
Banque de l'Habitat, Banque Tuniso-Koweitienne, Banque de Tunisie et des 	
Emirats, and Societe Tunisienne de Banque. We are also lowering our short-term 	
rating on Arab Tunisian Bank. At the same time, we are placing the long-term 	
rating on Banque de Tunisie et des Emirats on CreditWatch negative.	
     -- The outlook on Banque de l'Habitat, Banque Tuniso-Koweitienne, and 	
Arab Tunisian Bank is stable.	
Rating Action	
On May 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its ratings on 	
five Tunisian banks. Specifically, we took the following rating actions:	
     -- We lowered our long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on 	
Arab Tunisian Bank (ATB) to 'BB/B' from 'BBB-/A-3'. The outlook is stable.	
     -- We lowered our long-term counterparty credit rating on Banque de 	
l'Habitat (BH) to 'BB-' from 'BB+' and affirmed the 'B' short-term rating. The 	
outlook is stable.	
     -- We lowered our long-term counterparty credit rating on Banque 	
Tuniso-Koweitienne to 'BB' from 'BB+'. The outlook is stable. 	
     -- We lowered our long-term counterparty credit rating on Banque de 	
Tunisie et des Emirats (BTE) to 'BB-' from 'BB' and subsequently placed it on 	
CreditWatch with negative implications. We affirmed the 'B' short-term rating.	
     -- We lowered our unsolicited public information ('pi') rating on Societe 	
Tunisienne de Banque (STB) to 'Bpi' from 'BBpi'. 	
Rationale	
The rating actions follow our downgrade of the Republic of Tunisia (see 	
"Tunisia Foreign And Local Currency Ratings Lowered To 'BB/B' On Weaker 	
Economic Indicators; Outlook Stable," published on May 23, 2012 on 	
RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). Despite overall stability and 	
consensus since the removal of President Ben Ali in early 2011, we believe 	
pronounced medium-term policy uncertainties will persist, at least until 	
Tunisia adopts a new constitution and elects a government. We do not expect 	
this before mid-2013. For the Republic of Tunisia, economic, fiscal, and 	
external indicators--both in reported data and in our revised forecasts--are 	
now weaker than we previously anticipated. 	
	
The downgrade of the sovereign credit ratings has a direct negative impact on 	
the five Tunisian banks that we rate, including those banks for which the 	
ratings incorporate uplift over their stand-alone credit profile (SACP) due to 	
potential extraordinary government support. The sovereign downgrade could also 	
have a negative impact on our economic risk score for Tunisia, under our 	
Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) methodology. A downward 	
revision of this score could lead us to revise downward our anchor and our 	
assessment of the banks' capital and earnings.	
	
Arab Tunisian Bank	
The ratings on ATB reflect our view of the risks that arise from operating in 	
Tunisia. ATB is exposed to the economic slowdown as it operates only in 	
Tunisia. It also faces sovereign risk because it holds a sizable portfolio of 	
Tunisian government debt. However, ATB demonstrates stable asset quality and 	
steady financial performance. 	
	
The bank's parent, Jordan-based Arab Bank Group ('bbb+' group credit profile), 	
provides support to the bank, particularly in terms of risk management and 	
controls. We have not placed the ratings on ATB on CreditWatch negative as we 	
consider it unlikely that the potential downward revision of its SACP will 	
affect the ratings on the bank. As a "strategically important" subsidiary of 	
Arab Bank Group, the long-term rating on ATB could benefit from three notches 	
of uplift over its SACP (the uplift could be more limited as the ratings on 	
the bank will not be higher than the sovereign). 	
	
The stable outlook on ATB reflects that on the sovereign and our view that the 	
bank's business and financial profile will likely remain unchanged. A positive 	
rating action could follow a similar action on the sovereign, but would also 	
depend on the bank maintaining its currently adequate levels of capital, 	
adequate liquidity indicators, and stable asset quality. A negative rating 	
action would follow a major deterioration in the bank's risk profile, 	
particularly a weakening of its asset quality due to a period of prolonged 	
recession. We would also lower the ratings on the bank if we lowered the 	
ratings on the sovereign.	
	
Banque Tuniso-Koweitienne	
The ratings on BTK reflect our view of the risks that arise from operating in 	
Tunisia. We consider that BTK is exposed to any deterioration in the economic 	
environment as it operates only in Tunisia. The ratings on BTK reflect its 	
relatively small customer franchise and legacy problem assets. Positive 	
factors that support the ratings include BTK's strong capitalization and 	
adequate funding and liquidity. 	
	
The bank is supported by its parent, French bank BPCE (A/Stable/A-1). We have 	
not placed the ratings on BTK on CreditWatch negative as we consider it 	
unlikely that the potential downward revision of its SACP will affect the 	
ratings on the bank. As a "strategically important" subsidiary of BPCE, we 	
derive the long-term rating on BTK by adding three notches of uplift to its 	
SACP. Under our criteria, we also cap the ratings at a level that is equal to 	
the ratings on Tunisia. Consequently, the ratings on BTK remain at the same 	
level as the ratings on Tunisia.	
	
The stable outlook on BTK reflects that on the sovereign and our view that the 	
bank's business and financial profile will likely remain unchanged. A positive 	
rating action could follow a similar action on the sovereign, but would also 	
depend on the bank maintaining an adequate capitalization and liquidity 	
position. 	
	
A negative rating action could result from a significant rise in the bank's 	
risk profile, including a sharp deterioration in asset quality, due to a 	
prolonged economic slowdown. We would also lower the ratings if we lowered the 	
ratings on the sovereign.	
	
Banque de l'Habitat	
We consider BH to be a government-related entity (GRE). The government owns a 	
58.1% stake in the bank, both directly and indirectly through various 	
ministries and public institutions. The ratings factor in our view of the 	
bank's long-standing customer franchise and stable asset quality, as well its 	
adequate funding and liquidity.	
	
We believe there is a "high" likelihood that the Tunisian government would 	
provide timely and sufficient extraordinary government support to BH in the 	
event of financial distress. However, the ratings on the bank do not 	
incorporate any uplift for extraordinary government support following the 	
lowering of the local currency sovereign ratings. We have not placed the 	
ratings on BH on CreditWatch negative as we consider it unlikely that the 	
potential downward revision of its SACP will affect its ratings as we would 	
incorporate a one-notch uplift above its SACP. 	
	
The stable outlook on BH reflects that on the sovereign and our view that the 	
bank's business and financial profiles will likely remain unchanged.	
	
A positive rating action could follow a similar action on the sovereign, but 	
would also depend on the bank improving its capitalization and maintaining its 	
current liquidity and asset quality indicators. 	
	
A negative rating action could result from a significant rise in the bank's 	
risk profile, including weakened asset quality, due to a prolonged economic 	
slowdown, or a sharp deterioration in its liquidity. We would also lower the 	
ratings if we lowered the ratings on the sovereign.	
	
Banque de Tunisie et des Emirats	
We consider BTE to be a GRE. The Tunisian government holds a 38.9% stake in 	
BTE. The ratings on BTE reflect its relatively small customer franchise, and 	
its weaker funding profile than peers. Positive rating factors include BTE's 	
strong capitalization and risk position, and comparatively low levels of 	
problem assets. 	
	
We believe there is a "moderate" likelihood that the Tunisian government would 	
provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to BTE in the event of 	
financial distress. However, the ratings on the bank do not incorporate any 	
uplift for extraordinary government support following the lowering of the 	
local currency sovereign ratings. 	
	
We have placed the long-term rating on BTE on CreditWatch negative, reflecting 	
the potential downward revision of the economic risk score for Tunisia under 	
our BICRA methodology and the impact that this could have on the bank's SACP. 	
We currently consider that any potential negative rating action on BTE would 	
likely be limited to one notch.	
	
Societe Tunisienne de Banque	
The 'Bpi' rating on STB is based on our view of the risks involved in 	
operating in Tunisia, the bank's weak capitalization, and large legacy problem 	
assets. Positive rating factors include the bank's long-standing and large 	
customer franchise in Tunisia, as well as access to a large deposit base. 	
	
We consider STB to be a GRE. The government owns 52.5% of the bank (nearly 25% 	
directly via ministries and the rest through various wholly owned GREs) and 	
appoints the majority of the board members and the CEO. We believe there is a 	
"high" likelihood that the Tunisian government would provide timely and 	
sufficient extraordinary government support to STB in the event of financial 	
distress.	
	
We typically do not use modifiers, outlooks, or CreditWatch placements for 	
'pi' ratings.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011	
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, 	
Nov. 9, 2011	
     -- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 	
9, 2010	
     -- Banks: Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010	
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009	
     -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011	
	
Ratings List	
                                           To               From 	
Arab Tunisian Bank	
Counterparty Credit Rating                 BB/Stable/B      BBB-/Negative/A-3	
	
Banque Tuniso-Koweitienne	
Counterparty Credit Rating                 BB/Stable/--     BB+/Negative/--	
	
Banque de l'Habitat	
Counterparty Credit Rating                 BB-/Stable/B     BB+/Negative/B	
	
Banque de Tunisie et des Emirats	
Long-Term Counterparty Credit Rating       BB-/Watch Neg    BB/Negative	
Short-Term Counterparty Credit Rating      B                B	
	
Societe Tunisienne de Banque	
Counterparty Credit Rating                 Bpi              BBpi	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
