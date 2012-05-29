FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT - S&P affirms Xignux S.A. de C.V.
May 29, 2012 / 6:36 PM / in 5 years

TEXT - S&P affirms Xignux S.A. de C.V.

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Overview	
     -- Mexico-based conglomerate Xignux is planning to acquire Colombia-based 	
cable and wires producer CENTELSA.	
     -- We are affirming our 'BB+' global scale and 'mxA+' national scale 	
ratings on the company.	
     -- Despite the mostly debt-financed acquisition, the company's financial 	
performance would still be aligned with our assessment of a "significant" 	
financial risk profile.	
     -- Our stable outlook reflects our expectation that Xignux will maintain 	
a moderate financial policy and strong liquidity, and the conditions of its 	
end markets improve.	
	
	
Rating Action	
On May 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB+' global 	
scale and 'mxA+' local scale corporate credit ratings on Xignux S.A. de C.V. 	
The outlook remains stable.	
	
Rationale 	
The affirmation follows the company's recent announcement of its acquisition 	
of Cables de Energia y Telecomunicaciones, S.A. (CENTELSA) and our review of 	
Xignux's financial information and planned funding of the transaction. The 	
proposed acquisition is still subject to the approval of the Colombian 	
authorities. The estimated amount of the transaction is not public yet and 	
about 80% of it will be funded through bank debt and the remainder with 	
Xignux's own cash.	
	
The ratings affirmation also reflects the following:	
     -- Our expectation for Xignux to maintain its cash-flow protection and 	
leverage ratios at levels commensurate with our assessment of its 	
"significant" financial risk profile despite currently adverse industry 	
conditions and pressure on margins; 	
     -- Adequate cash-flow generation; 	
     -- Moderate financial policy; 	
     -- Strong liquidity coupled with a comfortable debt maturity profile; 	
     -- Significant market shares; and 	
     -- Product and geographic diversity. 	
In our view, the ratings are constrained by the cyclicality of most of the 	
company's end markets, exposure to raw materials price volatility, and 	
single-digit operating margins.	
	
Xignux's "fair" business profile reflects its strong position in most of the 	
markets in which it participates, particularly cables and wires; revamping of 	
its food business segment; focus on its core businesses as evidenced by the 	
divestment of its foundry business in 2011; and slow recovery of most of its 	
end markets especially those related to its power transformers business. 	
	
We assess Xignux's financial profile as "significant." For the 12 months ended 	
March 31, 2012, Xignux's financial performance was aligned with our 	
expectations: debt to EBITDA, funds from operations (FFO) to debt, and EBITDA 	
interest coverage were 2.5x, 25.5%, and 3.5x, respectively. Under our base 	
case scenario that incorporates the acquisition of CENTELSA, we estimate that 	
these ratios will be about 3.5x, 18.5%, and 3.6x, respectively, in 2012. We 	
expect that CENTELSA will contribute importantly to Xignux's EBITDA, and that 	
Xignux will significantly reduce the debt from the acquisition by 2013, when 	
it will incorporate a full year of CENTELSA operation, leading to debt to 	
EBITDA of about 2.7x. We also expect that the company will maintain its 	
commitment to maintain net debt to EBITDA, adjusted for excess cash, of less 	
than 2.5x because of its strong cash position and ample covenants headroom.	
	
In our view the acquisition of CENTELSA will improve Xignux's product and 	
geographic diversification, strengthen its cable and wires business segment, 	
and provide an expansion platform to South America.	
	
Liquidity 	
We view Xignux's liquidity as "strong" reflecting our belief that Xignux's 	
cash flow generation and liquidity sources will be sufficient to cover debt 	
service, expected capital expenditures, and dividends. We expect Xignux to use 	
the proceeds from the recent sale of the foundry business for the acquisition 	
of CENTELSA.	
	
Our liquidity assessment incorporates several assumptions and observations:	
     -- Sources of liquidity exceeding uses by at least 1.5x during the next 	
two years;	
     -- Liquidity sources exceeding uses even if EBITDA declines 30%;	
     -- Generally prudent risk management by maintaining net debt to  EBITDA 	
less than 2.5x;	
     -- Liquidity sources of about $190 million in unrestricted cash and 	
equivalents as of March 31, 2012, and about $117 million in committed credit 	
lines available, out of which 44.4%, 12.8% and 42.7% are due 2012, 2013 and 	
2015, respectively, which compare favorably to its short-term maturities of 	
about $15 million;	
     -- A generally satisfactory standing in the domestic credit markets as 	
evidenced by issuance of debt on the Mexican stock exchange;	
     -- Annual dividends of about $25 million;	
     -- Capital expenditures of about $69 million in 2012;	
     -- More than 90% of debt maturing long term-the next significant maturity 	
is on 2014;	
     -- Comfortable headroom under its financial covenants with a cushion of 	
76% and 61% in 2012 on its net debt to EBITDA and interest coverage ratios, 	
respectively.	
	
	
Outlook 	
The outlook is stable and reflects the company's moderate financial policy, 	
strong liquidity position, and our expectation that end market conditions will 	
improve during the next two years. In addition, we expect that if the 	
acquisition is completed successfully, it will improve Xignux's geographic 	
diversity and reduce its exposure to the NAFTA region. 	
	
We could lower the ratings if Xignux's financial profile deteriorates, 	
particularly if it posts a debt to EBITDA above 3.5x on a 12-months basis in 	
2012 on lower margins due to raw materials prices volatility, the debt 	
financed acquisition and additional investments. Conversely, a significantly 	
stronger-than-expected financial performance resulting in debt to EBITDA of 	
less than 2.0x could lead to a positive rating action.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
Xignux S.A. de C.V.	
 Corporate Credit Rating	
  Global scale                          BB+/Stable/--      	
  National scale                        mxA+/Stable/mxA-1  	
 Commercial Paper                       mxA-1

