TEXT-S&P rates NorthStar Student Loan Trust bonds

Oct 24 - (Editor's note: This press release, originally published Oct. 15, 2012, is being republished to reflect changes in the transaction's call provisions within the presale report. A revised version follows.) NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 15, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its preliminary 'AA-/A-1+' rating to NorthStar Student Loan Trust II's (the issuer's) adjustable-rate student loan revenue bonds series 2012A. The assigned preliminary rating reflects our opinion of the credit and liquidity support that Royal Bank of Canada ('AA-/A-1+') provides in the form of an irrevocable direct-pay letter of credit (LOC). Under the LOC, Royal Bank of Canada fully supports all bond payment obligations when the bonds are in the weekly interest rate reset mode. Therefore, our preliminary rating applies only during this rate mode. If the bonds are converted to another rate mode, we will likely withdraw our rating. The 'AA-' long-term component of our preliminary rating is based on our long-term issuer credit rating on Royal Bank of Canada ('AA-') and addresses full and timely payments of interest and principal when the bondholders have not exercised the put option. The 'A-1+' short-term component of our preliminary rating is based on our short-term issuer credit rating on Royal Bank of Canada ('A-1+') and addresses full and timely payments of interest and principal when the bondholders have exercised the put option. In view of the series 2012A bond structure, changes to our rating on the weekly rate bonds can result from, among other things, changes to our rating on the LOC provider or amendments to the transaction's terms. We will maintain a rating on the bonds as long as they are in the weekly rate mode and the LOC has not expired or otherwise terminated. If either of these conditions changes, we will likely withdraw our rating on the bonds. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH Related Criteria -- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology and Assumptions, May 31, 2012 -- Methodology And Assumptions: Approach To Evaluating Letter Of Credit-Supported Debt, July 6, 2009 Related Research -- Presale: Northstar Student Loan Trust II - Series 2012A, Oct. 15, 2012 -- Royal Bank Of Canada, Feb. 15, 2012