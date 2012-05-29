TEXT-Fitch affirms Mackinaw Power LLC & Mackinaw Power Holdings LLC

May 29 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ‘BBB-’ rating on Mackinaw Power, LLC’s (Mackinaw) $288.9 million ($219.6 million outstanding) senior secured bonds (senior bonds), and affirms the ‘BB-’ rating on Mackinaw Power Holdings, LLC’s (MPH) $147 million ($119 million outstanding) senior secured term loan (term loan). The ratings affirmations and Stable Outlooks reflect Fitch’s assessment of the ability to provide full and timely payment of the debt service obligations solely from operating cash flows. KEY RATING DRIVERS --Stable Historical Performance: Operating costs, heat rates, and availability have been consistent with expectations. --Substantially Contracted Cash Flows: Cash flows are nearly fully contracted under tolling agreements with investment grade off-takers through 2015. Beyond 2015, approximately 60% of total portfolio capacity is contracted through senior notes maturity in 2023. --Conventional Technology: Plants utilize conventional and proven natural gas-fired generation with maintenance risk diversified across a portfolio of five facilities. --Term Loan Refinance Risk: Fitch expects a bullet of roughly $100M upon maturity of the term loan. Refinance risk is considered midrange, as expiring tolling agreements are likely to be replaced before 2015. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION --Significant change in recontracting risk --Dramatic shift in the regional power market --Substantial deviation in term loan principal amortization relative to projected levels SECURITY The notes are secured by a perfected first priority security interest in all tangible and intangible assets of Mackinaw and the Project Companies, the membership interests in Mackinaw held by MPH, the debt service reserve and the major maintenance reserve. The term loan is secured by a perfected first priority security interest in all tangible and intangible assets of MPH, and the letter of credit-funded debt service reserve. CREDIT UPDATE Following the mid-year outage at Effingham, Mackinaw installed a new GE compressor rotor and has returned the unit to full service. Since then, Effingham and the other facilities have resumed performance consistent with historical levels of operating costs, heat rates, and availability. Cash available to meet senior debt obligations was reduced in 2011 due to the cost of installing the new Effingham rotor, along with some reduced capacity payments during the outage. Fitch views 2011’s reduced operating margin as a one-time dip, rather than a long-term shift in expected operational and financial performance. Fitch notes that dispatch at Effingham has increased in the past year, resulting in higher energy revenues as well as an accelerated major maintenance schedule, which will shift the timing of related accrual of major maintenance funds. Debt service coverage ratios (DSCR) for the senior bonds have been fairly consistent with base case projections since the mid-2007 acquisition. Coverage ratios are based exclusively on contracted cash flows and, in Fitch’s combined stress Rating Case, are expected to average 1.38x from 2012 through 2015, with a minimum of 1.35x. After 2015, two of the tolling agreements expire, and DSCRs based exclusively on contracted cash flow are expected to fall to an average of 1.32x. Any incremental merchant power sales should increase coverage levels, though the sponsors are evaluating extension or replacement of the expiring power sales contracts to avoid merchant risk. The term loan rating reflects consolidated debt service coverage for both principal and interest on the senior bonds and interest payments on the structurally subordinated term loan under Fitch’s combined stress Rating Case. From 2012 - 2015, the Rating Case DSCR averages 1.20x, with a minimum of 1.12x. Principal payments on the term loan via the cash sweep mechanism are reducing the bullet that will need to be refinanced at maturity. To assess refinancing risk, Fitch constructed a refinancing scenario that assumes fixed amortization at a 9% interest rate over an eight-year term with debt maturing in 2023, six months before the expiration of the tolling agreements for the Monroe and Walton facilities, and a portion of the Washington facility. Fitch expects that the expiring tolling agreements at Effingham and Washington will be extended or replaced, and ran a refinancing scenario assuming conservative pricing terms on new PPAs. Fitch views refinancing risk of the MPH term loan as midrange, though this attribute would be strengthened if new contracts are secured at Effingham and Washington. The projects held by Mackinaw and MPH sell energy and capacity under long-term fixed-price power purchase agreements (PPAs) with Constellation Energy Commodities Group, Inc. (owned by Exelon, IDR ‘BBB+'; Stable Outlook by Fitch) and Georgia Power Company (GPC, IDR ‘A+'; Stable Outlook). The PPAs are structured as tolling agreements, and the off-takers are responsible for providing natural gas fuel. The off-takers have full dispatch rights over the contracted capacity and make fixed escalating monthly capacity payments. These cash flows are the primary source of income, which are used to make semi-annual principal and interest payments to the senior secured bonds. Excess cash flow, if any, is distributed to MPH and used to make quarterly interest payments on the term loan. Fifty percent of any remaining cash flow at MPH is used for annual term loan principal repayments. Equity interests in the projects are owned indirectly by majority owner ArcLight Energy Partners Fund III, LP, as well as minority owner affiliates of GE Capital and Government of Singapore Investment Corporation.