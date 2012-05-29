FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch comments on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishers Inc.
May 29, 2012 / 6:57 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch comments on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishers Inc.

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    May 29 - Fitch Ratings has a 'D' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) on Houghton
Mifflin Harcourt Publishers Inc. (HMH) and its subsidiaries. There is no
assigned Rating Outlook. A full rating list follows at the end of this release. 	
	
Fitch believes upon exiting bankruptcy (expected by the end of June 2012), the 	
IDR of HMH and its issuing subsidiaries would be 'B+'.  Given the strong 	
recovery prospects, the $250 million senior secured term loan and the $250 	
million asset backed credit facility would be notched up at a 'BB+/RR1' rating. 	
This Recovery Rating analysis reflect a restructuring scenario (going-concern) 	
and an adjusted, distressed enterprise valuation of $1.4 billion using a 6 times	
(x) multiple. 	
	
Term loan facility provisions/covenants includes 1% annual required amortization	
and a provision that requires 50% of excess cash flow to be dedicated to 	
reducing debt balances (starting in 2014, the excess cash flow repayment is not 	
required if covenant leverage is under 0.75x); covenant leverage of 2.25x 	
(declining to 2x on Dec. 31, 2013); interest coverage of 7x (increasing 	
ultimately to 9x by March 31, 2014); and change of control provision. Fitch 	
notes that the restricted payments are primarily limited by the financial 	
covenants and a required minimum liquidity of $250 million. 	
	
Fitch does not believe that the post bankruptcy capital structure will be 	
permanent. The current private equity ownership and the risk to HMH's balance 	
sheet from shareholder friendly actions and an investment exit weigh on the 	
ratings. Fitch believes the sponsors could look to extract shareholder returns 	
(leveraged dividend) prior to exiting their investment. Fitch does not believe 	
that such a transaction would occur in the near tem. 	
	
Upon bankruptcy exit, Fitch calculates post plate unadjusted gross leverage of 	
2.1x as of March 31, 2012. Fitch expects leverage to decline by years end, 	
remaining above 1x. Fitch expects total funded debt post bankruptcy to be $250 	
million.	
	
Liquidity upon exit of bankruptcy is expected to include $141 million in cash 	
and HMH's undrawn $250 million ABL facility.  Fitch expects 2012 ending cash 	
balance to be $350 million to $450 million. 	
	
Fitch's expects free cash flow (FCF) to continue to be negative in 2012 	
(impacted in part by cost associated with the new debt issuance, bankruptcy 	
filings and interest payments associated with its previous $3.1 billion debt 	
balance). Fitch expects FCF to turn positive by 2014. Fitch believes the company	
has sufficient liquidity to endure negative FCF over the next one to two years.	
	
HMH continues to be a leader in the K-12 educational material and services 	
sector, capturing 41% of its Association of American Publishers addressable 	
market. Fitch believes investments made into digital products and services will 	
position HMH to take a meaningful share of the rebound in the K-12 educational 	
market. Fitch's expects HMH will be able to, at a minimum, defend its market 	
share.	
	
Fitch expects Basal revenues to continue to decline in the mid to high- single 	
digits in 2012. Under Fitch conservative base case, total revenues decline in 	
the low single digits can be accommodated in the potential 'B+' rating. The 	
education business is in a cyclical trough, and Fitch believes that HMH and its 	
peers will benefit from the adoption of common core standards in 2014/2015.	
	
Post bankruptcy, HMH will have materially more financial flexibility to invest 	
into digital content and new business initiatives. These investments into 	
international markets and adjacent K-12 education markets may provide diversity 	
away from highly cyclical state and local budgets.	
	
Fitch currently rates HMH and its subsidiaries as follows:	
	
HMH Publishers 	
	
--IDR at 'D';	
--Secured first lien credit facility at 'C/RR4';	
--Senior secured first lien notes at 'C/RR4'.	
	
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing Company	
--IDR at 'D'.	
 	
	
HMH Publishers LLC	
--IDR at 'D'.	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

