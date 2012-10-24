TEXT-S&P affirms Alto Palermo 'B' ratings, outlook negative

Overview -- Argentine shopping mall operator Alto Palermo's performance continues to be robust on positive consumer spending trend. -- We are affirming the 'B' ratings on the company. -- The negative outlook reflects the likelihood of a potential downgrade of Argentina, which would likely trigger a downward revision of Argentine issuers. Rating Action On Oct. 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed 'B' ratings on Alto Palermo S.A. (APSA). The outlook remains negative. Rationale The ratings on APSA continue to reflect its "vulnerable" business risk profile and "aggressive" financial risk profile, according to our corporate criteria. We continue to view APSA's credit quality as highly intertwined with that of its parent IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (IRSA; B/Negative/--) and Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (not rated), the ultimate controlling shareholder. This is because of the companies' high degree of integration and our assessment of the potential benefits of increasing dividends from lower-leveraged companies, such as APSA, to fund those with weaker liquidity in an event of financial distress. Cresud owns 64.2% of IRSA, which owns 95.6% of APSA. The company's businesses are mostly located in Argentina, which in our opinion exposes it to multiple risks such as high inflation, erratic access to foreign currency, and volatile domestic policies and regulatory framework. These risks often cause consumer and business confidence to fall, jeopardize returns on long-term investments, and add volatility to credit availability. These negative factors offset APSA's positive attributes, such as its leading position in the Argentine shopping mall market, the high occupancy ratios, and its growing revenue base that protects it from inflation. APSA generates the main source of cash flows for IRSA, contributing about 70% to overall EBITDA in fiscal 2012. The main risk for APSA's capital structure is the currency mismatch arising from its dollar-denominated debt of $132 million as of June 30, 2012, $120 million of which, however, is due 2017. We also factor in IRSA's more volatile cash flow dynamics, relatively higher leverage and potential funding needs in our analysis of APSA's financial risk profile. See research update on IRSA for more details. APSA continues to perform strongly, with annual growth of revenues of 6.4% and EBITDA of 20.5% in fiscal 2012. These growth rates reflect inflation of about 25% and soaring consumer spending. APSA's main credit metrics are conservative for the rating category, as seen in funds from operations (FFO) to debt of 71.1%, debt to EBITDA of 1.1x, and debt to capitalization of 44.4% in fiscal year ended June 30, 2012. For fiscals 2013 and 2014, we expect no material changes to main leverage and cash flow metrics. Liquidity Our assessment of APSA's liquidity is "less than adequate," as we view its cash flow integrated with IRSA's, and we believe IRSA would need to roll-over part of its existing bank facilities in the next 12 months. The set of assumptions for APSA's liquidity include: -- Existing liquid assets of ARS150 million as of June 30, 2012; -- Expected cash flow from operations of around ARS450 million; -- New debt of ARS240 million to finance new malls; -- Short-term debt maturities of ARS82 million; -- Investments of about ARS300 million; and -- Dividend payments of ARS150 million. One of the new malls will be located in Buenos Aires (Arcos Gourmet) with around 13,000 square meters of gross leased area (GLA) and the other in the province of Neuquen, with 10,000 sq. meters of GLA. Our forecast incorporates the financings associated with these projects, which haven't been secured yet. Their completion is slated by the end of 2013 and the ramp-up of the operations would take several years. Outlook The negative outlook on APSA reflects the potential for a sovereign downgrade and rising country risk to undermine its credit profile. We could also lower the ratings if the group's financial flexibility deteriorates. Favorable macroeconomic conditions that strengthen the group's financial flexibility or actions that restore investor confidence on medium-term prospects for the economy could lead the outlook revision back to stable. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Alto Palermo S.A. Corporate Credit Rating B/Negative/-- Senior Unsecured B