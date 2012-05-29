FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P cuts 7 classes from Taberna Preferred Funding IX
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
May 29, 2012 / 7:52 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts 7 classes from Taberna Preferred Funding IX

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
   	
OVERVIEW	
	
     -- We lowered our ratings on seven classes from Taberna Preferred Funding 	
IX Ltd.	
     -- We affirmed our 'CC (sf)' ratings on two classes.	
     -- The downgrades and affirmations reflect our view that the cash flow 	
from the remaining collateral may be insufficient to pay the notes in full.	
 	
May 29 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its ratings on seven
classes from Taberna Preferred Funding IX Ltd., a U.S. collateralized debt
obligation (CDO) transaction backed by REIT trust preferred securities, and
managed by Taberna Capital Management LLC. At the same time, we affirmed our 'CC
(sf)' ratings on the class B-1L and B-2L notes (see list).	
	
According to the trustee report for the May 8, 2012, payment date, the 	
transaction used all available interest collections to pay scheduled fees and 	
hedge payments, causing it to pay accrued interest due on the class A-1 notes 	
with unscheduled principal collections. We lowered the ratings on the class 	
A-1LAD and A-1LA to reflect the uncertainty that there will be sufficient 	
interest and principal available to pay the scheduled interest payments. The 	
downgrades of the class A-1LB, A-2LA, A-2LB, A-3LA, and A-3LB and our 	
affirmations of class B-1L and B-2L reflect our view that the cash flow from 	
the remaining collateral is insufficient to pay the notes in full.  	
	
As of the May 1, 2012 trustee report, the transaction's overcollateralization 	
(O/C) and interest coverage (I/C) tests are failing, causing six classes of 	
notes to defer interest. The class A-2L O/C and I/C ratios were 95.5% and 	
-66.6%, respectively. As of April 1, 2012, the transaction had just $476 	
million in collateral backing $649 million in rated liabilities.	
	
We will continue to review our ratings on the notes and assess whether, in our 	
view, the ratings remain consistent with the credit enhancement available to 	
support them and take rating actions as we deem necessary.	
	
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT	
	
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 	
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 	
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 	
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 	
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 	
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 	
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. 	
	
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this 	
credit rating report is available here	
 	
 	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
 	
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011.	
     -- Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow 	
And Synthetic CDOs, published Sept. 17, 2009.	
     -- Application Of Supplemental Tests For Rating Global Corporate Cash 	
Flow And Synthetic CDOs, published Sept. 17, 2009.	
     -- CDO Spotlight: General Cash Flow Criteria Analytics For CDOs, 	
published on Aug. 25, 2004.	
     -- Global Cash Flow And Synthetic CDO Criteria, published June 10, 2002.	
 	
 	
RATING ACTIONS	
	
Taberna Preferred Funding IX Ltd.	
                              Rating	
Class                   To           From	
A-1LAD                  CCC- (sf)    CCC+ (sf)	
A-1LA                   CCC- (sf)    CCC+ (sf)	
A-1LB                   CC (sf)      CCC- (sf)	
A-2LA                   CC (sf)      CCC- (sf)	
A-2LB                   CC (sf)      CCC- (sf)	
A-3LA                   CC (sf)      CCC- (sf)	
A-3LB                   CC (sf)      CCC- (sf)	
	
	
RATINGS AFFIRMED	
 	
Taberna Preferred Funding IX Ltd.	
                        Rating	
B-1L                    CC (sf)	
B-2L                    CC (sf)	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.