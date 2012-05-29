TEXT-S&P cuts 7 classes from Taberna Preferred Funding IX

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) OVERVIEW -- We lowered our ratings on seven classes from Taberna Preferred Funding IX Ltd. -- We affirmed our 'CC (sf)' ratings on two classes. -- The downgrades and affirmations reflect our view that the cash flow from the remaining collateral may be insufficient to pay the notes in full. May 29 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its ratings on seven classes from Taberna Preferred Funding IX Ltd., a U.S. collateralized debt obligation (CDO) transaction backed by REIT trust preferred securities, and managed by Taberna Capital Management LLC. At the same time, we affirmed our 'CC (sf)' ratings on the class B-1L and B-2L notes (see list). According to the trustee report for the May 8, 2012, payment date, the transaction used all available interest collections to pay scheduled fees and hedge payments, causing it to pay accrued interest due on the class A-1 notes with unscheduled principal collections. We lowered the ratings on the class A-1LAD and A-1LA to reflect the uncertainty that there will be sufficient interest and principal available to pay the scheduled interest payments. The downgrades of the class A-1LB, A-2LA, A-2LB, A-3LA, and A-3LB and our affirmations of class B-1L and B-2L reflect our view that the cash flow from the remaining collateral is insufficient to pay the notes in full. As of the May 1, 2012 trustee report, the transaction's overcollateralization (O/C) and interest coverage (I/C) tests are failing, causing six classes of notes to defer interest. The class A-2L O/C and I/C ratios were 95.5% and -66.6%, respectively. As of April 1, 2012, the transaction had just $476 million in collateral backing $649 million in rated liabilities. We will continue to review our ratings on the notes and assess whether, in our view, the ratings remain consistent with the credit enhancement available to support them and take rating actions as we deem necessary. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011. -- Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs, published Sept. 17, 2009. -- Application Of Supplemental Tests For Rating Global Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs, published Sept. 17, 2009. -- CDO Spotlight: General Cash Flow Criteria Analytics For CDOs, published on Aug. 25, 2004. -- Global Cash Flow And Synthetic CDO Criteria, published June 10, 2002. RATING ACTIONS Taberna Preferred Funding IX Ltd. Rating Class To From A-1LAD CCC- (sf) CCC+ (sf) A-1LA CCC- (sf) CCC+ (sf) A-1LB CC (sf) CCC- (sf) A-2LA CC (sf) CCC- (sf) A-2LB CC (sf) CCC- (sf) A-3LA CC (sf) CCC- (sf) A-3LB CC (sf) CCC- (sf) RATINGS AFFIRMED Taberna Preferred Funding IX Ltd. Rating B-1L CC (sf) B-2L CC (sf) (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)