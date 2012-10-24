TEXT-S&P rates ARCAS Intermediate-Holdings Entity

Overview -- Bridgeport, Conn.-based auto supplier ARCAS Intermediate-Holdings Entity (Sequa Auto) is being acquired by The Resolute Fund II SIE LP, an affiliate of private equity sponsor The Jordan Co., from Sequa Corp. in a leveraged buyout. -- We are assigning our preliminary 'B+' corporate credit rating to Sequa Auto and our preliminary 'B+' issue rating to the company's proposed $275 million senior secured credit facilities. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company's free operating cash flow generation will remain in the mid-single digits as a ratio of its adjusted debt with leverage under 4.3x for the next 12 months. Rating Action On Oct. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its preliminary 'B+' corporate credit rating to ARCAS Intermediate-Holdings Entity (Sequa Auto). The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned a preliminary 'B+' issue-level rating to the company's proposed $275 million senior secured credit facility, composed of a $215 million term loan B and $40 million revolver (with U.S.-based ARC Automotive Group Inc. and Casco Automotive Group Inc. as borrowers), and a $20 million revolver (with ARCAS Automotive Group (Luxco 1) S.a r.l., as borrower). We assigned a preliminary recovery rating of '3' to the facility, indicating our expectation of a meaningful recovery (50%-70%) in a default scenario. Our final ratings will depend on receipt and satisfactory review of all final transaction documentation. Rationale The preliminary ratings on Sequa Auto reflect what Standard & Poor's considers a "weak" business risk profile, which incorporates the company's exposure to cyclical auto production levels, and limited scale and customer diversity--somewhat offset by balanced growth prospects as a result of Sequa Auto's geographic footprint. Our view of its "aggressive" financial risk profile reflects leverage expectations under 4.3x, along with fair prospects for positive free cash flow generation over the next two years. Sequa Auto is a manufacturer of airbag inflators for use in driver, passenger, side-impact, and curtain modules. The company also designs power outlets, connectivity devices, and select automotive sensors. Our financial risk profile assessment incorporates the proposed leveraged buyout (LBO) transaction, which would be financed with a $275 million senior secured credit facility (including a $215 million first-lien term loan and an undrawn $60 million revolver) along with a common equity contribution by the private equity sponsor The Jordan Co. (not rated). Pro forma for the transaction, we estimate leverage to remain under 4.3x over the next two years. For the rating, we expect the ratio of free operating cash flow to adjusted debt to be in the mid-single digits. We do not incorporate any large debt-financed acquisitions or a significant dividend payout to the sponsors in our base case, but we expect its financial policies to be aggressive given its private-equity ownership structure, which is likely to preclude sustained deleveraging. Our business risk profile assessment incorporates the company's direct exposure to original equipment (OE) production levels, a fairly concentrated overall customer base, and its limited track record with the new sponsor-ownership. The company's longstanding customer relationships coupled with recovering demand in most of its end markets have enabled fair EBITDA margins over the past few years. However, we think demand weakness in Europe during 2012 and perhaps 2013, and a slow recovery in other end markets will likely limit growth beyond the mid-single digits and EBITDA margin expansion over the next two years. In our base-case scenario we anticipate some incremental stand-alone costs. In our view, the company's overall geographic diversity somewhat offsets its customer concentration, given the favorable alignment with global light vehicle production compared with nearly all rated auto suppliers. In our view, this gives Sequa Auto's inflator segment the potential to benefit from future automotive safety regulations worldwide, particularly emerging markets where penetration levels and growth rates will be likely higher. Increasing electronic content per vehicle will drive growth in its power outlets and sensor segment. However, demand for OE is relatively mature in North America and Europe, and exhibits some cyclicality. Sequa Auto's current market share in its high-volume power outlets and its proprietary propellant technology for its inflators also support our expectations for steady margins over the next two years. However, larger auto suppliers such as Autoliv and Takata that have greater scale and financial and technological resources somewhat offset its competitive strengths within its inflator segment. Sequa Auto's exposure to commodity costs is meaningful, and we expect any potential short-term fluctuations in commodity costs to affect free cash flow generation given the lack of pass-through mechanisms in contracts with customers. However, the company has demonstrated some ability to offset this risk in the past. This, coupled with modest capital expenditures of about 2.5% of revenues annually and modest levels of working capital, led to adequate cash flow generation even during 2008-2009. We expect this to continue in 2013-2014. Our economists currently forecast U.S. GDP growing modestly in 2012 and 2013. We expect unemployment will continue to be high, at above 8% for both years. In 2013, light vehicle production is likely to improve in the low-single-digit area in North America, remain roughly flat in Europe, and improve in the high-single-digit area in the rest of the world. Considering these macroeconomic and industry-specific assumptions, and some potential legislation-driven growth in its end markets, our forecast for Sequa Auto's operating performance over the next two years incorporates: -- Sales growth in the low- to mid-single digits over the next two years, as we do not expect demand for its end products to outperform average auto-component supplier growth estimates; -- EBITDA margin should remain steady--as long as demand recovery in Sequa Auto's end markets is consistent with our base-case; and -- The ratio of free operating cash flow to (adjusted) debt should remain in the mid-single digits because of increasing capital expenditure requirements for managing inflator line and other capacity expansion to support recent business wins. Overall, we believe there is a cushion in Sequa Auto's credit metrics under our base case for the rating. This partly alleviates the risks of its relatively limited customer diversity, scale, and inherent exposure to cyclical auto production levels. Liquidity Sequa Auto's liquidity is "adequate" under our criteria. Our assessment of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- We expect coverage of sources over uses over the next 12 months to be above 1.2x. -- We expect net sources to be positive, even with a 15% drop in EBITDA. -- There are no debt maturities over the near term. -- The proposed credit facility will have a maximum total leverage and a maximum cash interest coverage ratio; though covenant levels have not yet been finalized, we expect Sequa Auto will have a more than 15% cushion with respect to the covenants when set. We assume that a leverage restriction will be the main financial covenant. -- Sequa Auto likely can absorb, without refinancing, high-impact, low-probability events. Without a large, targeted acquisition, our base case assumes these sources adequately cover cash outflows, including capital expenditure of approximately 4% of sales (inclusive of maintenance spending), potential distributions to shareholders, and modest working capital swings. Our expectation of positive free operating cash flow (FOCF) for 2012 and into 2013 supports this view. The company's primary source of liquidity includes the proposed $60 million revolver (expiring 2017), which we expect will be largely undrawn. As the new credit facility requires, the company intends to use the excess cash flow to pay down the term loan. Near-term debt maturities should be manageable, in our view, and consist mainly of about $2.2 million in annual amortization of the term loan. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company's leverage will remain under 4.3x with free operating cash flow generation in mid-single digits as a ratio of its adjusted debt for the next 12 months. This is assuming a slow recovery in its end markets limiting any significant volume or margin expansion. We could lower our rating if FOCF turned negative for consecutive quarters, which would reduce liquidity. For example, we estimate that if EBITDA margins fell by more than 200 basis points over the next 12 months and revenue growth and working capital performance are less favorable than we expect, the company could begin to use cash and need to borrow a meaningful amount under its revolver. We could also lower the ratings if the company's leverage were to approach 5x because of shareholder-driven actions such as large debt-financed acquisitions or dividends to the new sponsors. We are unlikely to raise the ratings over the next 12 months, given the company's business risk profile and private-equity ownership. Related Criteria And Research -- Economic Research: U.S. Economic Forecast: Long Time No See, Oct. 15, 2012 -- Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List New Rating; Outlook Stable ARCAS Intermediate-Holdings Entity Corporate Credit Rating B+ (prelim)/Stable/-- New Rating Casco Automotive Group Inc. ARC Automotive Group Inc. $215 mil term loan B B+ (prelim) Recovery Rating 3 $40 million revolver B+ (prelim) Recovery Rating 3 ARCAS Automotive Group (Luxco 1) S.a r.l. ARC Automotive Group Inc. $20 million revolver B+ (prelim) Recovery Rating 3 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.