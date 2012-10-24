TEXT-S&P raises Nexstar Broadcasting Group to 'B+'

Overview -- U.S. TV broadcaster Nexstar Broadcasting Group plans to issue a new credit facility and new senior unsecured notes to finance its acquisition of 12 TV stations owned by Newport Television Holdings and refinance current debt. -- We expect the stations that Nexstar will acquire from Newport Television will improve Nexstar's station portfolio and generate moderate cost synergies. -- We are raising our corporate credit rating on Nexstar to 'B+' from 'B', rating the company's proposed credit facility 'BB' with a recovery rating of '1', and rating the new $200 million senior unsecured notes 'B-' with a recovery rating of '6'. -- The stable rating outlook is based on our expectation that Nexstar will maintain a lease-adjusted debt to trailing-eight-quarter EBITDA ratio of 6x or less over the intermediate term, along with adequate liquidity and an adequate amount of headroom with covenants. Rating Action On Oct. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate credit rating on Irving, Texas-based Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc. and on certain subsidiaries to 'B+' from 'B'. At the same time, we removed the rating from CreditWatch, where it was placed with positive implications on Oct. 5, 2012. The rating outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned Nexstar's proposed $445 million senior secured credit facilities (expected to consist of a $95 million revolving credit facility due 2017 and a $350 million term loan due 2019) our 'BB' issue-level rating (two notches above our 'B+' corporate credit rating on the company), with a recovery rating of '1', indicating very high (90% to 100%) recovery in the event of a payment default. We also assigned Nexstar's proposed $200 million senior unsecured notes due 2020 our 'B-' issue-level rating (two notches lower than our 'B+' corporate credit rating on the company) with a recovery rating of '6' (0% to 10% recovery expectation). The ratings are based on the proposed terms and are subject to review upon receipt of final documentation. The issue-level rating on the company's existing senior secured second-lien notes remains at 'B'. We revised the recovery rating on this debt to '5' (10% to 30% recovery expectation) from '4' based on the increased amount of first-lien debt in the capital structure. We raised the issue-level rating on the existing senior secured credit facility to 'BB' from 'BB-'. The recovery rating on this debt remains unchanged at '1' (90% to 100% recovery expectation). We also raised the issue-level rating on the existing subordinated notes to 'B-' from 'CCC+'. The recovery rating on this debt remains unchanged at '6' (0% to 10% recovery expectation). We will withdraw the ratings on the existing senior secured credit facility and term loan once they are repaid with the proceeds from the proposed new issuance. Rationale The rating action reflects our view that the stations that Nexstar will acquire from Newport will improve the company's business risk profile and that trailing-eight-quarter leverage will improve to 6x or less over the intermediate term. The acquired stations will improve geographic and network affiliate diversity and also add stations in markets or states in which Nexstar is already present, allowing for cost synergies. Pro forma for the station acquisition, average trailing-eight-quarter leverage increases to about 6.2x, compared with 5.6x as of June 30, 2012. Our rating on Nexstar also reflects our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "fair" and its financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," based on our criteria. We view Nexstar's business risk profile as fair because of its relatively good EBITDA margin compared with peers', its position as a midsize TV broadcaster in relatively less competitive markets, its advertising revenue stream's vulnerability to economic downturns and the election cycle, and the structural issues that local TV broadcasting faces as a mature business. Factors in our assessment of Nexstar's financial risk profile include its high debt leverage and moderate EBITDA coverage of interest. The company's pro forma debt to average trailing-eight-quarter EBITDA in the low 6x area is in line with Standard & Poor's financial risk indicative ratios of greater than 5x for a highly leveraged financial risk profile. Nexstar is a midsize local TV broadcaster with stations predominantly in small and midsize markets in the U.S. Pro forma for the Newport transaction, Nexstar will own and/or operate 68 television stations in 39 markets, reaching approximately 11.6% of all U.S. television households. Nexstar will have duopolies in 24 of 39 markets, which we believe allows for improved profitability. The company has historically had No. 1- or No. 2-rated local news programs in two-thirds of its markets. High news ratings indicate a superior brand franchise with local viewers, and also attract higher political advertising. Through the acquisition of the 12 Newport TV stations, Nexstar is entering into new TV markets in the states of Utah and Tennessee and also diversifying their network exposure by adding more ABC stations. The acquired stations include four duopolies, including Little Rock, Ark., where the company already operates two stations. Nexstar's second-quarter 2012 results were in line with our expectations. Revenue and EBITDA grew by 18% and 35%, respectively, year over year, driven largely by strong growth in political ad revenue and retransmission fees. Core ad revenue grew by 6.7%, 2.2% on an unaffected same-station basis (excluding stations that changed their affiliation), as the largest category--auto advertising--rose 16%. At the same time, operating expenses increased 10.6% primarily due to expenses of the newly acquired stations and increase in-network affiliation fees resulting from the renewed network agreements entered into in 2011. For the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, Nexstar's EBITDA margin was 34.2%, only slightly down from 35.5% for the same period of 2011. Nexstar also generated discretionary cash flow of $47 million for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, relatively unchanged compared to last year. Conversion of EBITDA into discretionary cash flow was also healthy, at 41%. We expect full-year 2012 revenue and EBITDA growth of around 20% and 45% to 50%, respectively (not including the results of the Newport stations to be acquired). For 2013, we expect revenue to grow by 25% with the benefit of the Newport TV stations acquisition, offsetting lower political revenue. We expect core advertising growth of about 1% to 2%. However, we expect EBITDA growth to be relatively muted as incremental EBITDA from acquisitions is offset by the lack of high-margin political revenue. Pro forma for the Newport TV stations acquisition, we estimate that lease-adjusted average trailing-eight-quarter leverage was about 6.2x as of June 30, 2012. We expect pro forma average trailing-eight-quarter leverage to fall to 6x or less by the end of 2012 and to the mid-5x area in 2013. In the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, the company generated discretionary cash flow of $47 million. We expect the company to generate over $60 million in discretionary cash flow for full year 2012. Pro-forma for the transaction, we expect discretionary cash flow to increase modestly in 2013, as increased cash interest expense, would be offset by incremental Newport TV stations' operating cash flows. We expect the conversion of EBITDA to discretionary cash flow to be in the low-40% range for the full-year 2012 and in 2013. Liquidity In our view, Nexstar has "adequate" sources of liquidity to cover its needs over the next 12 to 18 months, even in the event of moderate unforeseen EBITDA declines and factoring in the variability of revenue and EBITDA between election and nonelection years experienced by TV broadcasters. Our assessment of Nexstar's liquidity incorporates the following factors, expectations, and assumptions: -- We expect sources of liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months to exceed uses by over 1.5x. Debt maturities over this time are manageable, and can be covered with discretionary cash flow. -- We expect net sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines well in excess of 20%. -- Compliance with financial covenants could survive a 15% drop in EBITDA, in our view. -- Because of the company's good conversion of EBITDA to discretionary cash flow, we believe it could absorb low-probability, high-impact shocks. -- The company has good relationships with its banks, in our assessment, and has a satisfactory standing in the credit markets. Liquidity sources include pro forma cash balances of $10 million to $20 million, our expectation of more than $80 million of funds from operations in 2012, and access to a new $95 million revolving credit facility maturing in 2017. These sources will be more than sufficient to cover the company's modest working capital needs and capital expenditures of $15 million to $20 million. Pro forma for the new transaction, there are no significant maturities until 2017, when the 8.875% senior secured second-lien notes mature. For 2012, we expect the company to generate about $60 million of discretionary cash flow. Going forward, we expect that cash flow will be used for acquisitions, returns to shareholders, and potentially some debt repayment. We expect that the new credit agreement will include covenants on maximum total leverage covenant, maximum senior secured first-lien leverage, and minimum fixed-charge coverage. The total leverage covenant begins at 7.25x, steps down to 6.75x by December 2014 and to 6.5x by December 2015 and thereafter. The senior secured first-lien leverage and fixed-charge coverage covenants remain at 3.5x and 1.2x, respectively, through the term of the agreement. We expect that the company will maintain headroom of over 15% over the intermediate term, through the election cycle and including step-downs. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, please see our recovery report on Nexstar Broadcasting, to be published on RatingsDirect following this release. Outlook The stable outlook reflects that leverage will gradually moderate over the next few years and the company will maintain adequate liquidity and headroom with covenants. We could lower the rating if the company's debt to average trailing-eight-quarter EBITDA increases to the low-6x area or if the margin of compliance with the covenants drops below 15%. This could occur if EBITDA declines by 20% or more in 2013 (not including the pro forma EBITDA from the Newport Stations in 2012) or if the company pursues additional debt-financed acquisitions. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- B/Watch Pos/-- Nexstar Broadcasting Inc. Mission Broadcasting Inc. Senior Secured BB BB-/Watch Pos Recovery Rating 1 1 Nexstar Finance LLC Subordinated B- CCC+/Watch Pos Recovery Rating 6 6 New Rating Nexstar Broadcasting Inc. Mission Broadcasting Inc. Senior Secured $350M term loan B due 2019 BB Recovery Rating 1 $95M revolver due 2017 BB Recovery Rating 1 Subordinated $200M 7% nts due 2020 B- Recovery Rating 6 Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Revised To From Nexstar Broadcasting Inc. Mission Broadcasting Inc. Senior Secured Local Currency B B/Watch Pos Recovery Rating 5 4