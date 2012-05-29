FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch rates Jefferies Group shelf registration
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 29, 2012 / 9:11 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch rates Jefferies Group shelf registration

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 29 - Fitch Ratings has reviewed Jefferies Group Inc.’s (Jefferies) recently filed shelf registration statement, and expects to rate any senior unsecured debt securities proposed to be issued under the facility ‘BBB’ consistent with the Issuer Default Rating currently assigned to Jefferies. The new shelf registration replaces Jefferies’ existing shelf registration, which was due to expire later this year.

Under the new shelf, Jefferies may issue various securities, including senior unsecured debt, convertible debt, preferred stock, common stock, and warrants. Fitch’s expected ratings address senior unsecured debt securities only. Fitch provides no opinion on the creditworthiness of other securities that may be issued under the new shelf, as these ratings depend on how the terms of these securities would align with the agency’s criteria relating to hybrid securities. Furthermore, the rating does not cover any market-linked notes that could potentially be issued under the new shelf.

Jefferies, a Delaware-incorporated holding company, is a well-established full service investment bank and institutional securities firm primarily serving middle-market clients and investors. Its primary broker/dealer operating subsidiary, Jefferies & Company, Inc. holds the vast majority of the firm’s consolidated assets and is regulated by the SEC. At Feb. 29, 2012, Jefferies had U.S. GAAP total assets of $34.6 billion and shareholders’ equity of $3.6 billion (including noncontrolling interests).

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.