FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P raises FCC Holdings LLC rating to 'CCC+'
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 24, 2012 / 6:36 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P raises FCC Holdings LLC rating to 'CCC+'

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Overview
     -- We believe FCC Holdings has stabilized its credit quality and made 
progress toward renewing or replacing its senior secured credit facilities 
that mature in 2013.  
     -- As a result, we are raising our ratings on the company and its senior 
unsecured debt to 'CCC+' from 'CCC'. 
     -- The outlook is stable and reflects our expectation that the company 
will most likely maintain adequate capacity on its funding lines beyond 2013 
and stay in compliance with all covenants on its debt.
Rating Action
On Oct. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term 
issuer credit rating on FCC Holdings LLC (First Capital) to 'CCC+' from 'CCC'. 
We also raised our rating on the company's senior unsecured notes to 'CCC+' 
from 'CCC'. The outlook is stable.
Rationale
We believe FCC Holdings has stabilized its credit quality and made some 
progress toward extending or replacing its senior secured credit facilities 
that mature in 2013. Since charging off over 10% of its loans in 
fourth-quarter 2011, the company has reported minimal loan losses and returned 
to profitability. 

The company has started working with existing and new lenders to extend or 
replace its current senior secured funding lines, all of which mature in 2013. 
We believe the company will most likely maintain adequate funding capacity 
beyond 2013. 

We also expect the company to resolve more of its nonperforming assets (NPAs) 
without substantial further losses and to stick to the tightened underwriting 
standards it has instituted. The company still has a high level of impaired 
loans--and further losses are possible--but it has sharply marked down those 
assets. 

First Capital's struggles in 2011 resulted from a divergence from its "core" 
strategy, mainly in 2007 and 2008, of originating relatively small asset-based 
loans backed mostly by accounts receivables and inventory. It strayed into 
larger loans secured by new types of collateral. This caused large loan 
defaults, bottom-line losses, and a near breach of covenants on the company's 
senior unsecured debt that forced it to go through a costly amendment process 
with its creditors. Its management team--mostly made up of executives that 
joined the company in recent years--has refocused on the core strategy.

Notwithstanding these improvements, our 'CCC+' rating on the company continues 
to reflect our view of its weak competitive position, the concentration in its 
loan portfolio by borrower, modest profitability, and wholesale funding. The 
company provides asset-based loans to small and midsize companies that are 
growing or in are transition, serving a relatively minor segment of the 
asset-based lending market. Even with this strategy, we believe the company 
faces competition from better-funded and stronger banks.
Outlook
Our stable outlook on First Capital reflects our expectation that the company 
will most likely maintain adequate capacity on its funding lines beyond 2013, 
remain profitable, and stay in compliance with all covenants on its debt. We 
also expect the company to work through its NPAs without substantial further 
losses.

We could lower the rating if the company's borrowing capacity on its funding 
lines falls substantially or if losses on its remaining NPAs jeopardize its 
ability to stay in compliance with its debt covenants. For instance, as of 
June 30, 2012, the company's tangible net worth exceeded the minimal covenant 
required at yearend 2012 by less than $10 million. If further losses on the 
company's NPAs caused a breach of this covenant, we could lower the rating.

We could upgrade First Capital if the company not only maintains adequate 
funding but also demonstrates an improvement in its profitability. Even with 
fairly low credit losses in 2012, the company has only produced slightly 
better-than-breakeven earnings.  
Related Criteria And Research
Rating Finance Companies, March 18, 2004
Ratings List
Upgraded
                                        To                 From
FCC Holdings LLC
 Issuer Credit Rating                   CCC+/Stable/--     CCC/Stable/--

FCC Holdings LLC
FCC Holdings Finance Subsidiary Inc.
 Senior Unsecured                       CCC+               CCC

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.