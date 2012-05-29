TEXT-Fitch affirms Empire District Electric Co ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) May 29 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings for Empire District Electric Company (EDE), including its 'BBB-' long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and 'F3' short-term IDR. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Rating Drivers The rating affirmation reflects the stability and diversity of cash flows of EDE's regulated electric and gas businesses, which operate in four primarily residential service territories. EDE is able to recover on a semi-annual basis 95% of changes in fuel costs and purchased power expense above those in base rates through a fuel adjustment clause that was granted in 2008. Also, EDE is able to recover gas supply costs from ratepayers through a purchased gas adjustment (PGA) mechanism that allows rate adjustments up to four times a year. The ratings further recognize EDE's improved credit protection measures over the last three years. For the LTM ended March 31, 2012, EBITDA/Interest ratio was 4.5 times (x) and Debt/EBITDA, 3.7x, compared with 3.1x and 4.9x in 2009, respectively. Over the same time period, FFO/Interest and FFO/Debt improved to 5.0x and 23.9% from 3.7x and 18.2%, respectively. EDE's credit measures are strong relative to integrated utility peers with a similar risk profile. The primary drivers behind the financial improvement are tariff increases implemented in September 2010 and June 2011 that allowed recovery of costs related to the new coal-fired generating plants, Plum Point and Iatan 2, which began commercial operation in 2010. As EDE commences a new long-term capex cycle, Fitch expects EDE's cash flow measures to weaken over the next few years, but remain in line with Fitch's target ratios for the 'BBB-' rating category. Fitch estimates FFO/interest to average 3.9x and FFO/Debt, 16.8%, over 2012-2015. Fitch's projections assume EDE will receive balanced rate decisions in future rate filings. Joplin, EDE's main service territory, is slowly recovering from the May 2011 tornado that damaged or destroyed thousands of homes and businesses. As of March 31, 2012, EDE estimated its system-wide customer count to be down by approximately 1,400 compared to pre-storm levels. As infrastructure rebuild continues, Fitch anticipates a large portion of electric load to return by 2016. EDE estimated tornado-related costs to be approximately $21.4 million as of March 31, 2012. To offset the lost revenue impact, EDE suspended its third and fourth quarter 2011 dividends, which resulted in approximately $26 million of cash savings in 2011. There is precedent of the MPSC allowing Missouri utilities to recover, through base rates, storm costs over a multi-year period. Fitch considers EDE's liquidity to be adequate. EDE has access to a $150 million unsecured bank credit facility that expires in January 2017. The facility is primarily used for working capital purposes and commercial paper backup. As of March 31, 2012, there was $22.5 million of outstanding borrowings under the credit facility. Cash on hand was $2.3 million. Debt maturities are manageable with $98 million due in 2013 and $25 million due in 2016. Fitch expects EDE to refinance the $98 million maturity in 2013. EDE has demonstrated successful access to capital markets with the 2012 issuance of $88 million of 3.58% first mortgage bonds due in 2027. The proceeds were used to redeem 7% $74.8 million of first mortgage bonds due in 2024 and all outstanding pollution control revenue bonds. EDE expects capital spending to be approximately $895 million over 2012-2016. That compares to approximately $763 million of capex spent over 2007-2011 during EDE's last heavy construction cycle. Capex over the next three years primarily targets additions to the transmission and distribution system, and environmental upgrades at the coal-fired Asbury plant. Capex over 2014-2016 is primarily earmarked for the combined cycle conversion of Riverton Unit 12 and the possible purchase of the 50MW of capacity currently contracted under a purchased power agreement at the Plum Point generating plant. Fitch expects EDE to meet its future capex needs with internally generated funds and a mix of debt and equity, in a manner consistent with its authorized regulatory capital structure. Regulatory lag in Missouri and the absence of an environmental cost recovery mechanism are Fitch's primary rating concerns. The MPSC relies on a historical test year with limited post test-year adjustments, has an 11-month statutory review period and is prohibited from allowing construction work in progress (CWIP) in rate base. The inability to earn an adequate return on capex on a timely basis could have an adverse effect on ratings. The Stable Outlook is based on the expectation that EDE will continue to benefit from the fuel adjustment clause in its electric business and the PGA in its gas business. It also assumes balanced rate decisions in future rate filings. Fitch has affirmed EDE's ratings with a Stable Outlook as follows: --IDR at 'BBB-'; --Senior secured debt at 'BBB+'; --Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB'; --Short-term IDR at 'F3'; --Commercial paper at 'F3' (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)