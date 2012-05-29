FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms Banco Internacional de Costa Rica
May 29, 2012 / 9:32 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms Banco Internacional de Costa Rica

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    May 29 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco Internacional de Costa Rica's
(BICSA) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+'. The Rating Outlook remains Stable.
A complete list of rating actions is included at the end of this press release.	
	
BICSA's IDRs and national ratings reflect the support it would receive from its 	
main shareholder, Banco de Costa Rica (BCR, rated 'BB+' with a Stable Outlook by	
Fitch), should it be required. In turn, its viability rating (VR) considers the 	
bank's conservative risk management, strong asset quality, adequate capital 	
position, and enhanced earnings capacity. However, high funding and credit 	
concentrations - inherent to the bank's corporate orientation and relative small	
size in the Panamanian banking system - continue to limit the bank's individual 	
creditworthiness. 	
	
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation of no substantial changes in 	
BICSA's risk profile in the foreseeable future. However, changes in BCR's 	
capacity or willingness to support BICSA would affect the bank's national 	
ratings and IDRs. Similarly, a decline in the bank's capital position above 	
Fitch's expectations, a decrease in profitability, or significant asset quality 	
deterioration could trigger a VR downgrade. By contrast, a significant increase 	
in diversification of loans and funding sources could improve the bank's VR in 	
the long run.	
	
BICSA has maintained low delinquency ratios (below 1% over the past five years),	
controlled restructured loans and a low level of loans rated among the highest 	
risk categories according to local regulations. This reflects the bank's 	
tempered risk appetite, good credit controls and increasing geographic and 	
economic sector diversification. Additionally, the bank maintains above-average 	
reserve coverage of past-due loans relative to domestic and international peers 	
(emerging market commercial banks with a VR of 'b-', 'b' and 'b+'). 	
	
BICSA's profitability ratios are in line with its corporate orientation, while 	
also reflecting the conservative risk profile of its assets. Over the past few 	
years, financial performance has kept capital accumulation below asset growth, 	
resulting in declining but still adequate capital ratios. BICSA's capital 	
position could decrease as a result of asset growth, but Fitch believes it would	
remain at an adequate level.	
	
Influenced by its corporate nature, BICSA's main funding source of deposits is 	
highly concentrated and could limit financial flexibility under a stress 	
scenario. However, diversification has improved with the addition of bank loans 	
and bond issuances. At the same time, the bank uses additional mechanisms to 	
control concentration risk, such as maintaining higher liquidity levels.	
	
BICSA is a general licensed bank established in Panama as a subsidiary of the 	
two largest Costa Rican state-owned banks. BICSA, founded in 1976, maintains a 	
strong focus in corporate loans and market presence in all Central American 	
countries through representative offices located in Costa Rica, Nicaragua, 	
Guatemala and El Salvador, and has a branch in Miami, Florida.	
	
Fitch affirmed BICSA's ratings as follow:	
	
International ratings	
	
--Long-term IDR at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable;	
--Short-term IDR at 'B';	
--Viability Rating at 'bb';	
--Support Rating at '3';	
	
National ratings	
--Long-term national rating at 'AA-(pan)'; Outlook Stable;	
--Short-term national rating at 'F1+(pan)';	
--Long-term senior unsecured bonds at 'AA-(pan)';	
--Long-term senior unsecured bonds at 'AA+(slv)';	
--Commercial Paper at 'F1+(pan)'.	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
