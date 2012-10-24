FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
October 24, 2012 / 7:36 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates ABB/Con-Cise Optical Group

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

Overview
     -- Private equity firm New Mountain Capital has agreed to acquire Coral 
Springs, Fla.-based ABB/Con-Cise Optical Group LLC.
     -- We are assigning our 'B' corporate credit rating to the soft contact 
lens distributor, and our 'B' issue rating to the $155 million senior secured 
credit facilities.
     -- The stable outlook reflects our forecast for a mid-single-digit profit 
increase from industry growth and new customers, continued modest free cash 
flow generation after tax distributions, and limited credit measure 
improvement.

Rating Action
On Oct. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B' 
corporate credit rating to Coral Springs, Fla.-based ABB/Con-Cise Optical 
Group LLC. The outlook is stable.

At the same time, we assigned our 'B' issue rating, the same as the corporate 
credit rating, to the $155 million senior secured credit facilities. The 
recovery rating on the senior secured credit facilities is '3', indicating 
that lenders could expect meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of a 
payment default or bankruptcy. Total debt outstanding at close is about $116 
million.

Rationale
The ratings on ABB/Con-Cise Optical Group LLC (ABB) reflect our assessment 
that the company has a "weak" business risk profile associated with its 
participation in the highly competitive contact lens distribution industry; 
its lack of product, supplier, and geographic diversity; low barriers to 
entry; and the ability of customers to switch distributors fairly easily. 
These factors result in highly competitive pricing and low profit margins. We 
believe the ongoing competitive threat posed by mass merchants, large eye care 
chains, and online contact lens companies will limit growth at ABB's core 
customer base, independent eye care professionals (IECPs). The business risk 
assessment also recognizes the company's vulnerability to decisions made by 
the four major contact lens suppliers that dominate the industry. More 
importantly, we assume these suppliers will not reduce usage of distributors 
to sell product to ECPs. Loss of business with any of these suppliers could 
weaken ABB's credit quality. In addition, the business risk assessment 
recognizes the modest growth and stability of the industry, which should 
permit ABB to sustain its profit levels; ABB's high market share, and the 
potential to add customers and leverage its currently underutilized 
distribution centers. 

Our view that ABB's financial risk profile is "highly leveraged" reflects its 
modest free cash flow generation after tax distributions, and aggressive 
financial policy. This is in spite of pro forma credit metrics, including 
about 4.5x leverage and a 16% ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to total 
debt, that are currently better than levels typical for the financial risk 
profile category, including leverage above 5x. A more aggressive future 
financial policy, including the potential for a meaningful debt-financed 
nontax distribution to shareholders or a sizable debt-financed acquisition, is 
a key risk factor. The transaction includes a provision that would permit ABB 
to add junior unsecured debt such that covenant leverage could increase to 5x 
(compared with about 4x at close), which would equate to about 5.5x under 
Standard & Poor's leverage calculation. The company is privately owned and 
does not file its financial statements publicly.

We forecast ABB will be able to moderately increase sales and profitability 
because of normal population growth, generally favorable demographics 
(including the continued proliferation of computers and digital devices that 
strain eyesight), and further leveraging of the company's distribution 
centers. Specific assumptions underlying our forecast for the next 12 to 24 
months include the following:
     -- Mid-single-digit organic sales and profit growth, mainly reflecting 
increased contact lens shipments and modestly higher pricing.
     -- A tuck-in acquisition during 2013, which costs about $6 million and 
adds low-single-digit inorganic sales growth. We assume no major acquisitions 
throughout the forecast period.
     -- No further reduction in accounts payable days outstanding, or 
tightening of other working capital turnover ratios. It is our understanding 
that ABB took advantage of shorter accounts payable terms this year from 
certain manufacturers to receive early pay discounts, which we believe will 
weaken cash flow in 2012. 
     -- Close to $15 million annual free cash flow generation, and $5 million 
to $10 million of cash flow after tax distributions. 
     -- No large debt-financed nontax distributions throughout the forecast 
period.

Based on these assumptions, which do not include a leveraging event, we 
forecast over the next 12 to 24 months the following credit ratios: about 4x 
leverage, 18.5% FFO to total debt, and EBITDA interest coverage above 3.5x. 
This compares favorably with pro forma 4.5x leverage, 16% FFO to total debt, 
and 3.1x EBITDA interest coverage as of June 30, 2012. 

Liquidity
We view ABB's liquidity as "adequate." At close, we expect the company to have 
near full availability under the $40 million revolving credit facility, about 
$15 million of annual free cash flow generating ability, and minimal excess 
cash. Relevant aspects of the company's liquidity profile, based on our 
criteria and assumptions, are as follows:
     -- We forecast that cash sources will exceed cash uses by well over 1.2x. 
     -- We believe cash sources would exceed cash uses even if EBITDA fell 15%.
     -- We conservatively forecast net working capital will grow by about $15 
million. 
     -- Capital expenditures of only a few million dollars annually should 
permit close to $15 million annual free cash flow, about half of which the 
company will use to pay tax distributions to shareholders, leaving modest cash 
flow for debt repayment.
     -- Contractual debt maturities are less than $1.5 million annually over 
the next few years. However, beginning with the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 
2013, there will be an excess cash flow sweep provision starting at 50%, with 
the potential to drop if ABB reaches certain leverage reduction benchmarks.

We estimate at close that ABB has over 25% cushion under its tightest 
financial covenant. Covenants include a maximum 5.75x leverage and minimum 
2.5x interest coverage ratio, both of which become more restrictive over time. 
We expect ABB to maintain more than 25% covenant cushion over the next 12 to 
18 months, assuming no leveraging event occurs.

ABB's liquidity descriptor is limited to "adequate," since we do not believe 
the company's liquidity could withstand high-impact, low-probability events, 
and since the company does not have access to the capital markets, though we 
believe it has sound banking relationships.

Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on ABB, to 
be published as soon as possible on RatingsDirect following this release.

Outlook
The outlook is stable. We forecast the company will organically grow profits 
at a mid-single-digit rate in 2013 because of industry growth, addition of 
customers, and tight cost controls; generate $5 million to $10 million of free 
cash flow after tax distributions; and improve credit ratios modestly, 
including close to 4x leverage and 18.5% FFO to total debt. Although unlikely 
over the next year, we could raise the ratings if ABB is able to increase its 
geographic diversity and increase profits, potentially through new IECP 
customer wins or increased penetration with strategic accounts and large ECP 
chains. We would also need to believe its new majority owner will maintain a 
financial policy that will result in continued adequate liquidity and credit 
ratios sustained around the high end of the aggressive financial risk 
descriptor category. This includes about 4x leverage and FFO to total debt 
exceeding 20% for a sustained period, which we estimate could occur if EBITDA 
rises by over 10%. 

Alternatively, we could lower the ratings if the competitive environment 
changes, including reduced distributor usage by manufacturers or a significant 
loss of IECP retail share to other contact lens providers, causing ABB's 
liquidity, covenant cushion, and profits to fall meaningfully; or if financial 
policy changes. We would likely lower the ratings if credit ratios deteriorate 
to levels at the low end of the highly leveraged financial risk descriptor 
category, including leverage approaching 6x and FFO to total debt of about 
10%. We estimate this could occur if profits fall 20%, or if ABB pays its 
owners a $40 million special dividend.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012
     -- Standard & Poor's Ratings Definitions, June 22, 2012
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 

Ratings List

New Ratings

ABB/Con-Cise Optical Group LLC
 Corporate Credit Rating                        B/Stable/--   
 Senior Secured
  US$115 mil fltg rate term bank ln due 2018    B
   Recovery Rating                              3     
  US$40 mil fltg rate revolver due 2017         B 
   Recovery Rating                              3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.