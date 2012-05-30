TEXT-S&P summary: Publicis Groupe S.A.

Our forecasts may be more conservative than Publicis’, as we understand that it currently anticipates organic growth in the second half of this year to be higher than in the first half, thanks to continuing sound growth in digital services and emerging markets, and to the events mentioned above. ZenithOptimedia forecasts worldwide advertising spending to grow by about 4.8% in 2012, according to its latest study in March 2012, but this could be revised down markedly if macroeconomic fundamentals are much weaker than we currently forecast. For example, Standard & Poor’s currently anticipates that GDP growth in the European Economic and Monetary Union (EMU or the eurozone) will grind to a halt in 2012 after a 1.5% rise in 2011, and resume modest 1% growth in 2013 (see “No Fast Lane Out Of Europe’s Recession,” published on April 4, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).

Under our revenue growth assumptions for 2012, we believe that Publicis could post a broadly stable EBITDA margin at year-end 2012, depending on its ability to post revenues in excess of staff costs during the remainder of the year. Publicis reported an EBITDA margin of about 17.8% in 2011, roughly unchanged from its 2010 level.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

Publicis’ Standard & Poor‘s-adjusted average debt-to-EBITDA ratio slightly improved to 1.8x at year-end 2011, compared with 1.9x on Dec. 31, 2010, thanks to a stable EBITDA margin and solid free cash flow generation. However, while we viewed Publicis’ credit metrics as strong for the ratings at year-end 2011, we expect average debt to EBITDA to rise significantly at year-end 2012 following the group’s buy back of most of the stake held by key shareholder Dentsu for about EUR644 million. Dentsu exercised its right to exit Publicis’ share capital after nine years of co-operation with the group.

We nonetheless anticipate that, under our base-case scenario, Publicis will be able to maintain an adjusted average debt-to-EBITDA ratio of under 2.5x at year-end 2012, in line with the current ratings.

The group’s cash flow generation and cash conversion remain a support to its financial risk profile. Publicis reported ratios of adjusted free cash flow to average debt of about 35.5% in 2011, and adjusted discretionary cash flow to average debt of about 28% at the same date, reflecting a reported cash conversion of EBITDA into free operating cash flow of nearly 75%.

Liquidity

Our short-term rating on Publicis is ‘A-2’. We assess its’ liquidity as “strong” under our criteria.

Our liquidity assessment is based on the following factors and assumptions:

-- We expect the group’s liquidity sources (including available cash, funds from operations, and credit facility availability) over the next 12 to 24 months to exceed its uses by about 2x. Our calculations include Publicis’ buyback of Dentsu’s stake in February 2012, as well as its redemption of a EUR506 million bond in January 2012.

-- Debt maturities over the next two years are modest, in our view, with about EUR140 million due in 2012, excluding the bond already repaid in January and about EUR175 million of earn-out obligations and minority buy-out commitments that the group reports as financial debt.

-- Even if EBITDA declines by 30%, we believe cash sources would still exceed uses. In calculating cash sources and uses over the next 12 months, we think working capital would peak at about EUR400 million, a level similar to the negative working capital changes reported at the end of June 2011.

-- Publicis’ debt indentures are not subject to any financial covenants.

-- We view Publicis as enjoying a solid standing in credit markets, with generally very prudent financial risk management, as evidenced in the way the group managed General Motors Co.’s (BB+/Stable/--) bankruptcy in 2009.

-- The group has a fully available EUR1.2 billion revolving credit facility maturing in 2016, and EUR450 million in bilateral committed credit lines maturing in 2014.

-- We believe that the group’s liquidity is supported by strong cash conversion. Free and discretionary cash flows represented about 75% and 60%, respectively, of EBITDA in 2011. We estimate that Publicis generated free and discretionary cash flows of about EUR770 million and EUR630 million, respectively, in 2011.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our base-case estimates under which Publicis will likely post ratios of adjusted average debt to EBITDA of under 2.5x and adjusted free cash flow to average debt of about 20% in 2012, in line with our thresholds for the current ratings. Our base case factors in potential softer economic and advertising conditions in 2012.

In addition, while we expect the group to continue pursuing an active mergers and acquisition (M&A) policy, we assume that such a policy would not result in significant integration risks and that it would remain within the boundaries of our assessment of a moderate financial policy for Publicis. We also factor in continuing modest dividend distributions, albeit slightly increasing, and the support of solid free cash flow generation.

We could consider lowering the ratings if we perceived any marked and sustained deterioration in the group’s operating performance and free cash flow generation or a substantial change in financial policy, which would result in credit metrics below our expectations over a prolonged period. This could occur, for instance, through materially and durably higher shareholder returns or sizable debt-financed acquisitions.

Conversely, rating upside could materialize if the group were to consistently post adjusted ratios of average debt to EBITDA of comfortably under 2x and free cash flow to average debt of more than 25%. We would also, as part of any potential rating upgrade, expect Publicis’ profitability to remain sound and close to the current levels, and its financial policy to be supportive of higher ratings in terms of acquisitions and return to shareholder activity.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011