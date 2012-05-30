FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P revises Penn Virginia Corp recovery rating
May 30, 2012 / 2:20 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P revises Penn Virginia Corp recovery rating

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 30 () - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today said it revised its recovery rating on Radnor, Pa.-based Penn Virginia Corp.’s senior unsecured notes to ‘4’, indicating our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a payment default, from ‘3’. The ‘B’ issue rating on the senior unsecured notes remains unchanged. Our revision reflects a decline in Penn Virginia’s reserve valuation as of March 31, 2012, at our stressed price deck assumptions of $45 per barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude oil and $4 per million BTU of Henry Hub natural gas. RELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA

-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009.

-- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, published April 15, 2008. RATINGS LIST Penn Virginia Corp. Corporate credit rating B/Negative/--

To From Revised Recovery Rating Senior unsecured notes B B Recovery rating 4 3 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor’s public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.

