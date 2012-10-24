FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P assigns Sierra Timeshare 2012-3 notes prelim ratings
#Market News
October 24, 2012 / 9:41 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P assigns Sierra Timeshare 2012-3 notes prelim ratings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

OVERVIEW
     -- Sierra Timeshare 2012-3 Receivables Funding LLC's issuance is an ABS 
securitization backed by vacation ownership interval (timeshare) loans.
     -- We assigned our preliminary ratings to the class A and B notes.
     -- The preliminary ratings reflect our view of the transaction's credit 
enhancement and the company's servicing ability and experience in the market, 
among other factors.
 
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 24, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 
today assigned its preliminary ratings to Sierra Timeshare 2012-3 Receivables 
Funding LLC's $275 million vacation timeshare loan-backed notes (see list).

The note issuance is an asset-backed securities transaction backed by vacation 
ownership interval (timeshare) loans.

The preliminary ratings are based on information as of Oct. 24, 2012. 
Subsequent information may result in the assignment of final ratings that 
differ from the preliminary ratings.

The preliminary ratings reflect our view of the credit enhancement available 
in the form of subordination, overcollateralization, a reserve account, and 
available excess spread. Our preliminary ratings also reflect our view of 
Wyndham Consumer Finance Inc.'s servicing ability and experience in the 
timeshare market.
 
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
 
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 
securities.

The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating 
report is available at "RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

Related Criteria
     -- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012
     -- Global Investment Criteria For Temporary Investments in Transaction 
Accounts, May 31, 2012
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
     -- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010
     -- Standard & Poor's Revises Criteria Methodology For Servicer Risk 
Assessment, May 28, 2009
     -- Legal Criteria For U.S. Structured Finance Transactions: Overview Of 
Legal Criteria For U.S. Structured Finance Transactions, Oct. 1, 2006 
     -- Rating Criteria For U.S. Timeshare Loan Securitizations, Oct. 8, 2003
 
Related Research
     -- Presale: Sierra Timeshare 2012-3 Receivables Funding LLC, Oct. 24, 2012
     -- S&P Corrects: Ratings On Three Sierra Timeshare Transactions Affirmed, 
Aug. 12, 2011
 
PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED
Sierra Timeshare 2012-3 Receivables Funding LLC
 
Class       Rating              Amount

A           A+ (sf)             208.57
B           BBB (sf)             66.43

