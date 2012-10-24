FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P corrects by reinstating J.C. Penney debt rating
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 24, 2012 / 9:46 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P corrects by reinstating J.C. Penney debt rating

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Rating Action
On Oct, 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services corrected its issue-level 
ratings on J.C. Penney Co. Inc.'s senior unsecured debt due 2036 by 
reinstating the 'B+' rating and '3' recovery rating.

Our corporate credit rating on J.C. Penney is 'B+' with a negative outlook. 
For the corporate credit rationale, see the research update on J.C. Penney 
published on July 11, 2012.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011


Ratings List

J.C. Penney Co. Inc.

Corporate Credit Rating                 B+/Negative/--
Rating Reinstated
                                        To                 From
J.C. Penney Co. Inc.
J.C. Penney Corp. Inc.
 Senior Unsecured Debt Due 2036         B+                 NR
  Recovery Rating                       3                  NR


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

 (New York Ratings Team)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.