TEXT-S&P revises Milagro Oil & Gas rating

May 30 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it revised its recovery rating on Houston, Texas-based Milagro Oil & Gas Inc.'s senior secured notes to '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of a payment default, from '4'. The 'CCC+' issue rating on the senior secured notes remains unchanged. Our revision reflects Milagro's updated year-end 2011 reserve valuation as well as the recent borrowing base reduction on its reserve based lending (RBL) credit facility. These updates result in a higher recovery expectation for Milagro's second-lien notes in our default scenario. Our price deck assumptions for Milagro differ from the stressed price deck assumptions we generally use when analyzing the recovery for U.S.-based Exploration and Production (E&P) companies to reflect the risk of a near term default. We generally use our recovery pricing assumptions of $45 per barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude oil, $4 per million BTU of Henry Hub natural gas, and a 55% natural gas liquids to WTI ratio. To value Milagro, we used an alternate set of commodity price assumptions that are more reflective of the current hydrocarbon pricing environment, albeit slightly conservative, given the relatively high likelihood of a near-term default. These assumptions are in line with the assumptions we use for our corporate credit analysis for Milagro. RELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009. -- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, published April 15, 2008. RATINGS LIST Milagro Oil & Gas Inc. Corporate credit rating CCC+/Negative/-- To From Revised Recovery Rating Senior secured notes CCC+ CCC+ Recovery Rating 3 4