TEXT-Fitch: seasonality drives lower subscriber additions among telecoms
October 25, 2012 / 2:00 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch: seasonality drives lower subscriber additions among telecoms

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 25 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: U.S. Communications Industry Leaders
Competitive Scorecard -- Second-Quarter 2012Oct 25 - Approximately 1.3 million revenue generating units (RGUs) were
added by the largest telecommunication service providers in 2Q'12, reflecting a
35% decline relative to the 2 million RGUs added during 2Q'11, according to a
special report issued by Fitch Ratings. Wireless additions offset seasonally
weak subscriber additions for video and high speed data services.

Fitch's special report 'U.S. Communications Industry Leaders Competitive
Scorecard' discusses trends in the 2Q'12 regarding the scope and depth of the
competitive overlap of leading telecommunications operators. The report compares
the competitive positions of the leading local exchange carriers (LEC), cable
multiple system operators (MSOs), wireless service providers and direct
broadcast satellite (DBS) operators. The report also summarizes key operating
metrics financial statistics, particularly related to key forecast items such as
revenue growth, margin changes, capital re-investment and debt. Additionally,
the report includes summary comments concerning key developments in the quarter.

This quarterly report can be found at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following
headers:

Sectors >> Corporate Finance >> Corporates >> Special Reports

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

