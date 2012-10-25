FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates United Rentals senior unsecured notes 'B+'
#Market News
October 25, 2012 / 2:45 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates United Rentals senior unsecured notes 'B+'

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 25 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned
its 'B+' issue-level rating to the proposed $400 million senior unsecured notes
due 2023 to be issued by United Rentals (North America) Inc., a subsidiary of
United Rentals Inc. (URI). URI is the guarantor of the notes. The rating
is the same as the corporate credit ratings on United Rentals (North America)
and URI. The recovery rating on this debt is '4', indicating our expectation of
average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of a default scenario. We expect the
company to use the proceeds from the new notes and additional borrowings under
its asset-based loan revolver to redeem $500 million in 10.875% senior notes due
2016 and pay a call redemption premium. The issue-level ratings and recovery
ratings for the company's existing debt remain unchanged.

The company's "fair" business risk profile primarily reflects its leading 
position in the cyclical, highly competitive, and fragmented equipment rental 
industry. The ratings also reflect URI's "aggressive" financial risk profile. 
The largely debt-funded acquisition of RSC Equipment Rental Inc. (not rated) 
in April reflects URI's very aggressive financial policy, in our view. Pro 
forma for the transaction, as of Sept. 30, 2012, URI's total debt to EBITDA 
was approximately 4.4x, a level appropriate for the rating.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 
2012
     -- United Rentals Inc. Upgraded To 'B+' On Improved Credit Measures And 
Performance; Outlook Stable, Aug. 30, 2012
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008


RATINGS LIST 

United Rentals (North America) Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating               B+/Stable/--

New Rating

United Rentals (North America) Inc.
 $400 mil sr unsecd notes due 2023     B+
  Recovery Rating                      4


 


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

