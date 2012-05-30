TEXT-Fitch on global covered bonds rating criteria

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Exposure Draft: Covered Bonds Rating Critera here May 30 - Fitch Ratings has published an exposure draft with respect to its criteria for analysing covered bonds, which includes a number of proposed amendments to existing criteria. Fitch invites feedback on the proposals during a six-week consultation period that will expire on 12 July 2012. The agency will continue to apply its current criteria until the finalisation of the revised criteria, which Fitch expects to publish in August 2012 following the review of comments received during the consultation period. Some of the proposed amendments are intended to simplify and further increase transparency of Fitch's covered bond rating process, while others reflect updated views of systemic risk and cover pool liquidity. These latter enhancements are based on observations and analysis of sector performance since the last major criteria update in 2009. The main proposals upon which feedback will be sought are: -- Introduction of Discontinuity Caps (D-Caps) Fitch proposes to simplify its 'discontinuity' framework that addresses the likelihood of covered bonds surviving an issuer default without an interruption of payments. The agency is proposing D-Cap categories to replace the current Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) framework to better reflect its qualitative analysis. D-Caps between 0 and 8 will correspond to the maximum notch uplift from the Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to the covered bond rating on a probability of default (PD) basis. -- D-Caps to be driven by weak link Unlike D-Factors, which are based on a weighted view of their components, Fitch proposes that D-Caps be driven by the highest risk component. Fitch will publish the qualitative discontinuity risk assessment for each component. This change in criteria will increase transparency by highlighting any perceived weaknesses within the components. It will also ensure that a major weakness in any crucial component will become the key driver of Fitch's rating. -- Revised assumptions for mortgage cover pool liquidity Under the current D-Factor approach, for most mortgage programmes, an issuer with a minimum IDR of 'BBB+' could achieve a 'AAA' covered bond rating. Fitch proposes that a D-Cap of 4, which will be in line with moderate risk, should be the best assessment to apply to current non-pass through mortgage programmes. This will increase the minimum IDR to 'A-' to achieve a 'AAA' covered bond rating. The change is driven by the continued lack of precedents for mortgage liquidations, particularly following an issuer default, and the view that a 'BBB' category IDR can be too volatile to support the expected stability of a 'AAA' rating. -- Approach for assessing systemic issues established Fitch proposes that the liquidity gap D-Cap component be formally driven by the sovereign rating, alongside other systemic indicators. If a programme is substantially exposed to local assets that would need to be monetised to repay covered bondholders post issuer default, sovereign ratings in the category 'A' and below are likely to lead to lower D-Caps. Fitch proposes to cap covered bond ratings at six notches above the sovereign rating, in line with its structured finance criteria. -- Ratings impact Programme types most likely to be impacted by Fitch's proposed changes include: non pass-through mortgage programmes with issuers rated 'BBB+' or below and programmes likely to be assigned D-Caps of 1 or 2, which are in line with very high or high discontinuity risk. The following 22 programmes (18% of the agency's covered bond ratings) would likely see their ratings downgraded by one or two notches, if the proposed D-Cap categories, the weak link approach and the inclusion of sovereign risk were incorporated into the criteria. For these programmes, ratings would be capped at a maximum achievable rating that is below the current covered bond rating. The list is based on a preliminary review of Fitch's covered bond ratings and the cases that the agency expects would be most likely affected by a downgrade. Further analysis will be performed when any final criteria are applied to all ratings, which could lead to a higher or lower number of rating actions. Aareal Bank AG, mortgage programme (mortgage), 'AAA' Banca Carige, mortgage, 'AA' Rating Watch Negative (RWN) Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA, mortgage, 'AA' RWN Banca Popolare di Milano, mortgage, 'AA' RWN Banco Guipuzcoano, mortgage, 'AA-' RWN Banco Mare Nostrum S.A., mortgage, 'AA-' Banco Popolare, mortgage, 'AA' RWN Barclays Bank PLC, public sector programme, 'AAA' Caja Laboral Popular, mortgage, 'AA-' RWN Cajamar Caja Rural, Socieded Cooperativa de Credito (Cajamar), mortgage, 'AA-' RWN COREALCREDIT BANK AG, mortgage, 'AA-' Credito Emiliano S.p.A., mortgage, 'AA+' RWN DEPFA ACS Bank, public sector, 'AAA' RWN Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG, mortgage, 'AA+' NIBC Bank N.V., mortgage, 'AAA' Northern Rock (Asset Management) plc, mortgage, 'AAA' SNS Bank N.V., mortgage, 'AAA' UniCredit S.p.A, mortgage, 'AA+' RWN Unione di Banche Italiane Scpa - UBI Banca, mortgage, 'AA+' RWN Unnim Banc, S.A., mortgage, 'A-' RWN Wuestenrot Bank AG Pfandbriefbank, mortgage, 'AAA' Yorkshire Building Society, mortgage, 'AAA' Additional ratings could also be downgraded for reasons other than the proposed changes to the discontinuity analysis. For example, ratings have not been included in the above list if the maximum achievable rating would not be capped by the proposed discontinuity analysis but the programme may need additional OC to maintain the current rating if two notches recovery uplift would be necessary to reach the current rating versus one notch currently. After the consultation period and upon the publication of the updated criteria, Fitch would expect to place on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) those ratings that could not be maintained based on the then applicable criteria and current characteristics of the programmes, such as liquidity measures, overcollateralisation (OC) levels and public OC statements. Fitch would expect to receive feedback from issuers within one month from the date of criteria publication regarding any plans to change their programmes. If no changes are proposed, Fitch would expect to downgrade ratings after this period. If changes likely to impact the rating are proposed, Fitch will review any implementation plans to determine if RWN should be maintained. Once the changes are implemented, if they address the drivers of a potential downgrade, the ratings would be affirmed. Fitch has also re-published its current covered bonds rating criteria alongside the exposure draft. The current covered bonds rating criteria remains unchanged with the exception of a specification that the criteria is currently under review and subject to consultation. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)