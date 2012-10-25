TEXT-Fitch assigns Coface Holding commercial pater 'F1' rating

Oct 25 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Coface Holding S.A.S.'s (Coface Holding, Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A'/Stable) EUR250m commercial paper (CP) a final Short-Term rating of 'F1'. Coface Holding is the parent company of Coface group, and its key operating entity is Coface S.A. (Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating: 'AA-'/Stable; IDR: 'A+' Stable), whose ratings were affirmed on 03 May 2012 (see 'Fitch Affirms Coface's IFS at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable' at www.fitchratings.com.) The CP's rating assignment follows the receipt of final documentation not materially differing from the original documentation and carries the same rating as Coface Holding's Short-term IDR. The CP's Short-Term debt rating also reflects the EUR250m liquidity back-up line to be provided by high credit quality banks including: Societe Generale ('A+'/Negative), Credit Agricole ('A+'/Negative), Natixis ('A+'/Negative), HSBC ('AA'/Negative) and Royal Bank of Scotland ('A+'/Stable). Fitch considers the issuance of EUR250m CP as consistent with Coface group's plans to progressively reduce its funding reliance on Natixis, its ultimate owner. Fitch expects financial leverage at the Coface group level to remain low and in line with its current rating as it expects the CP issuance to replace financing previously provided by Natixis rather than to increase financial debt levels. At end-June 2012 financial leverage (excluding operating debt) was 1%, unchanged from end-2011. Although unlikely in the short to medium term, factors that could trigger a rating upgrade include an upgrade of the ratings of the core insurance operating activities of the Coface group. The ratings could be downgraded if Coface group's credit quality deteriorated so that its combined ratio remained consistently above 100% or there was a material and sustained fall in its current capital levels. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 18 October 2012, is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology - Amended