TEXT-Fitch affirms Cameroon's foreign currency IDR at 'B', raises local currency IDR

May 30 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Republic of Cameroon's Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B' and Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B'. The agency has also upgraded the Long-term local currency IDR to 'B' from 'B-'. The Outlooks are Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the 'BBB-' Country Ceilings for the Central African monetary zone (Communaute Economique et Monetaire d'Afrique Centrale; CEMAC) and for the West African monetary zone (Union Economique et Monetaire Ouest-Africaine; UEMOA). Cameroon's Long-term foreign currency IDR is supported by the economy's continued recovery from the global financial crisis of 2008-09, helped by a rebound in oil production and revenues and higher public investment. The upgrade and alignment of the local currency IDR with the foreign currency IDR reflects improvements in domestic debt management. Successful issuance of T-bills and bonds in the domestic market since late 2010 and no recorded delays in interest payments have begun to forge a track record of sounder sovereign debt service following the default event in the early 2000s. Public debt is low compared to peers. This mainly reflects the substantial debt alleviation Cameroon obtained in 2006, when it became eligible for debt reduction schemes. Public debt was 16.6% of GDP at end-2011 and is expected to moderately increase over the coming years, as a large share of public investment will be debt financed. Despite the decrease in international assets in the past two years, Cameroon remains a net external creditor and international liquidity measures are well above peers. Due to insufficient investment in energy and transport infrastructure, economic growth in Cameroon has historically been low compared to other Sub-Saharan African (SSA) countries. However, it picked up to 4.2% in 2011, as several large infrastructure projects were launched, resulting in a large increase in public investments and the rise in oil prices partially offset the decline in production. Growth is expected to reach 4.7% in 2012. The economy is largely informal and relies heavily on agriculture and commodities. However, it is more diversified towards manufacturing than many SSA countries. Oil production, which has been declining over the past decade, represents 7.1% of GDP, but accounted for 35.8% of exports in 2011. Output is expected to increase in 2012 (+16%) and this trend will continue in the coming years. Fiscal performance has deteriorated over the past three years, with an estimated budget deficit of 2.5% of GDP in 2011, largely attributable to sizeable oil products subsidies. This resulted in an accumulation of arrears, mostly to the national refining company, Sonara. In addition, restructuring of distressed financial institutions and support for loss-making public enterprises could give rise to contingent liabilities for the state.. However, in Fitch's view, these liabilities should not be significant and in the case of the financial sector do not constitute a systemic risk, as the banking system remains highly liquid overall. President Paul Biya has been in power since 1982 and was re-elected for a seven-year term in 2011. His longevity is due to his capacity to maintain a balance of power between the different ethnic, religious and linguistic groups in Cameroon, and also to divisions among the opposition parties and the lack of credibility of his main opponents. The absence of a designated successor raises questions about the issue of transition if Mr. Biya, 79, has to leave power earlier than expected. Cameroon is a member of the CEMAC. Fitch maintains a Country Ceiling of 'BBB-' on the CEMAC and the UEMOA monetary zones, based on the support provided to them by France. It applies to all member countries including Cameroon. Any material change in the monetary arrangements with France would result in a review of the sovereign ceiling for the countries member of CEMAC and UEMOA. Cameroon's ratings would benefit from a longer track record of unblemished sovereign debt service coupled with improved public financial management, including the elimination of arrears. A prolonged increase in oil output and greater investment in infrastructure would also be supportive of the ratings. Conversely, a widening of budget deficits and accumulation of arrears, associated with further increases in oil subsidies and/or support to ailing banks, would have a negative effect on the ratings. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Methodology' dated 15 August 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Sovereign Rating Methodology