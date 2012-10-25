FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch affirms BNP Paribas El Djazair
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
October 25, 2012 / 3:41 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms BNP Paribas El Djazair

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    Oct 25 - Fitch Ratings affirmed BNP Paribas El Djazair's (BNPP El Djazair)
National Long-term Rating at 'AAA (dza)' with Stable Outlook. A full rating
breakdown is provided at the end of this comment.

RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES

The National Ratings of BNP Paribas El Djazair are based on the presumed support
from its 100%-shareholder, BNP Paribas (BNPP; rated 'A+/Stable Outlook'). Given 
BNPP's capacity for and history of support for group entities, full ownership 
and strong integration, Fitch Ratings believes that BNPP would have a high 
propensity to support BNPP El Djazair, if necessary.

BNPP El Djazair is of limited size relative to BNPP, which should make it easier
for BNPP to provide financial support, whereas not doing so would materially 
damage parent's reputation. This consideration is a further factor driving 
Fitch's expectations of support from BNPP. As a result, Fitch believes that, if 
necessary, BNPP El Djazair could obtain support from BNPP.

BNPP El Djazair's management and board are dominated by BNPP members, and its 
strategy is agreed at the BNPP level. The bank's IT, control and risk reporting 
systems are strongly integrated with those of its parent, and risks are overseen
by its parent. BNPP also counterguarantees some of BNP Paribas El Djazair's 
exposures to allow the bank to comply with local regulations. In line with 
BNPP's worldwide organisation, the local consumer finance branch of BNPP, 
CETELEM Algerie, should merge with BNPP El Djazair in 2013.

BNPP El Djazair, which has been operating in Algeria since 2002, is part of 
BNPP's strategy to develop retail banking in the Mediterranean basin. BNPP El 
Djazair is the largest privately owned bank in Algeria, with loan and deposit 
market shares of respectively 2% and 2.3% at end-H112 (but a higher 18% of the 
private banking sector).

BNPP El Djazair's comfortable profitability, with average ROE above the 26% mark
since 2008, is consistently boosted by strong loan growth. Loan impairment 
charges (10.4% of pre-impairment operating profit) continued to be well 
controlled in 2011 amid the bank's aggressive expansion. The impaired loan 
ratio, although declining, remained higher than its historical average at 
end-2011 (3.9%), but net impaired loans accounted for a low portion of equity 
(3.2%).

BNPP El Djazair is self-funded through customer deposits and its excess 
liquidity is almost entirely placed in the local central bank. However, the 
bank's capital ratios (with Tier 1 and Fitch core capital at 20% and 19.8% 
respectively at end-2011) remain slightly thin given its volatile operating and 
regulatory environment.

Downward pressure on BNPP El Djazair's National Ratings would arise from a 
severe downgrade of BNPP's Long-Term IDR.

Fitch affirms the following ratings:

BNPP El Djazair

--National Long-term Rating at 'AAA (dza)'; Outlook Stable
--National Short-term Rating at 'F1+ (dza)' .

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.