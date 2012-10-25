FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms Mapfre Group core entities
October 25, 2012 / 3:56 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P affirms Mapfre Group core entities

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview
     -- On Oct. 15, 2012, we lowered our long-term ratings on Mapfre's core 
and strategically important operating entities to 'BBB+' from 'A-', and placed 
them on CreditWatch with negative implications, following the downgrade of the 
Kingdom of Spain to 'BBB-/A-3' from 'BBB+/A-2'.
     -- Following a review of Mapfre's current and expected diversification of 
exposures outside of Spain, both in terms of business and assets, we recognize 
a two-notch differential with the ratings on Spain.
     -- We are therefore affirming our long-term rating on Mapfre's core and 
strategically important operating entities at 'BBB+'. We are also affirming 
our long-term rating on the Mapfre group's holding company, Mapfre S.A.   
, at 'BBB-' and on the intermediate holding company Mapfre U.S.A. Corp.
at 'BB+'.
     -- The negative outlook on these long-term ratings reflects that on 
Spain, and our view of the potential risk if the Spanish economic and 
financial environments, and banking industry, were to deteriorate further.
Rating Action
On Oct. 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB+' 
long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on the 
core operating entities of Spain-based Mapfre insurance group: Mapfre Global 
Risks, Compania Internacional de Seguros y Reaseguros S.A., and Mapfre Re 
Compania de Reaseguros S.A.

At the same time, we affirmed the 'BBB-' long-term counterparty credit rating 
on the group's holding company, Mapfre S.A. We also affirmed the 'BB' 
long-term issue ratings on Mapfre S.A.'s subordinated debt.

We regard Mapfre's U.S. operations--Commerce Insurance Co. and Citation 
Insurance Co. and their intermediate holding company, Mapfre U.S.A. Corp.--as 
"strategically important." We have therefore affirmed our 'BBB+' long-term 
counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on Commerce 
Insurance Co. and Citation Insurance Co., according to our group rating 
methodology. We have also affirmed the 'BB+' long-term counterparty credit 
rating on Mapfre U.S.A. Corp.

We have also removed all these ratings from CreditWatch with negative 
implications, where they were placed on Oct. 15, 2012. The outlook on all 
these entities is negative.
Rationale
The rating actions on the various Mapfre Group entities follow our review of 
Mapfre's exposure to country risk and the sensitivity of its profile to the 
deteriorating credit quality of Spain. 

Under our criteria (see "Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign 
Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions," published on June 14, 2011), we allow a 
two-notch rating differential between the ratings on Mapfre and the ratings on 
Spain. This is based on the current investment-grade rating on Spain, Mapfre's 
current geographic diversification outside its domestic market, and the 
sensitivity of the insurance sector to country risk, which we consider to be 
high. 

By year-end 2012, over 50% of the group's invested assets and over 35% of its 
policyholder liabilities are expected to come from outside of Spain. In our 
opinion, diversification outside Spain is likely to increase; more than 60% of 
the group's business is likely to be written in nondomestic markets. We 
consider that operations in the U.S., Brazil, and other countries with 
sovereign local currency ratings of 'BBB+' or higher diversify Mapfre's 
exposure to domestic country risk. However, we consider that the group's 
likely increased geographic diversification is the result of relative organic 
growth trends in Spain, Latin America, and the U.S., rather than a firm and 
structured response to increasing country risk in its domestic market based on 
well-defined risk tolerances and preferences.

We recognize that Mapfre retains significant exposure to Spanish bonds given 
the strength and size of its domestic franchise combined with its 
asset-liability management (ALM) strategy. On June 30, 2012, we estimate that 
Mapfre had about EUR8.2 billion invested in Spanish government debt (28% of its 
fixed-income portfolio or 0.9x of shareholders' funds) and a further EUR5.4 
billion in Spanish financial institutions (19% of its fixed-income portfolio 
or 0.6x of shareholders' funds). We also estimate at the same date about 70% 
of its EUR0.9 billion bank deposits were held in Spanish financial institutions.
The deterioration of Spanish government and financial institution credit 
quality during 2012 is constraining the insurer's investment, and wider 
financial risk, profile. In our opinion, Mapfre's credit risk exposure is the 
major relative weakness for its ratings. In our opinion, exposure to riskier 
assets such as subordinated debt and equities issued by Spanish banks remains 
relatively conservative, however.

We consider that Mapfre's liquidity is constrained by volatile yields on 
Spanish bonds and associated unrealized losses, as well as expected negative 
life net inflows in 2012. This is due to the strong contraction of the Spanish 
life business sold by the bancassurance channel. This risk is partly 
mitigated, however, by expected strong consolidated operating cash flows, 
particularly non-life; the current levels of cash holdings; and the fact that 
part of its fixed-income portfolio is made up of readily realizable bonds, 
which do not carry any unrealized loss. Furthermore, we expect management to 
try and improve liquidity at the holding company level by also lowering its 
reliance on bank credit facilities.

We believe Mapfre's capital adequacy levels and quality have weakened over the 
past three years as a result of strong business growth, its acquisitive 
strategy, dividend payments, and the deterioration of the credit risk in its 
investment portfolio. We believe Mapfre's good capital adequacy would be 
resilient to some further modest weakening in the credit quality of Spanish 
bonds. Furthermore, as a result of very strict ALM practices, as required 
under Spanish regulation, Mapfre's exposure to market risk is manageable, in 
our view. 

The ratings on Mapfre's operating entities reflect our view of the group's 
strong operating performance; increasing geographic diversification, enhanced 
by leading positions in Latin America; strong domestic franchise in Spain; and 
track record of good management. We consider these positive factors to be 
partially offset by the deteriorating credit quality of the investment 
portfolio, increasing country risk exposure, and weakening capital adequacy 
levels and quality.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects that on the long-term rating on Spain, as well 
as our view of the potential weakening in Mapfre's business and financial risk 
profiles if the Spanish economic and financial environments, and banking 
industry, were to deteriorate further.

We will likely lower the ratings on Mapfre by two notches if we lower the 
long-term ratings on Spain by one notch, as, under our criteria, the maximum 
rating differential would be limited to one notch if the sovereign rating 
moves into speculative grade.

We could also lower the ratings by one notch if Mapfre's exposure to country 
and investment risk were to significantly increase, which could result from 
the ongoing difficult operating and financial conditions in Spain. 

We could revise the outlook on Mapfre to stable if we revised the outlook on 
Spain to stable. 

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
Mapfre Global Risks, Compania Internacional de Seguros y Reaseguros S.A.
Mapfre Re, Compania de Reaseguros, S.A.
Commerce Insurance Co.
Citation Insurance Co. (MA)
 Counterparty Credit Rating
  Local Currency                        BBB+/Negative/--   BBB+/Watch Neg/--
 Financial Strength Rating
  Local Currency                        BBB+/Negative/--   BBB+/Watch Neg/--

Mapfre S.A.
 Counterparty Credit Rating
  Local Currency                        BBB-/Negative/--   BBB-/Watch Neg/--

Mapfre U.S.A. Corp.
 Counterparty Credit Rating
  Local Currency                        BB+/Negative/--    BB+/Watch Neg/--

Mapfre S.A.
 Subordinated                           BB                 BB/Watch Neg

Mapfre U.S.A. Corp.
 Senior Unsecured                       BB+                BB+/Watch Neg

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
