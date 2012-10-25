FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Reynolds American senior notes 'BBB-'
#Market News
October 25, 2012 / 4:05 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Reynolds American senior notes 'BBB-'

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 25 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'BBB-' senior unsecured debt rating to Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Reynolds
American Inc.'s (RAI) $2.55 billion senior notes, which include $450
million 1.05% senior notes due 2015, $1.1 billion 3.25% senior notes due 2022,
and $1 billion 4.75% senior notes due 2042. The notes were issued under the
company's Rule 415 shelf registration statement filed May 27, 2010. 

We expect RAI to use the net proceeds from the issuance for general corporate 
purposes, including stock repurchases, and the repayment of its $625 million 
7.25% notes due 2013 and $550 million aggregate principal term loan balance. 
Total debt outstanding pro forma for the proposed issuance and debt repayment 
is about $5.1 billion.

All of our existing ratings on RAI, including the 'BBB-' corporate credit 
rating, remain unchanged. The outlook is stable.

RAI's ratings reflect our view that the company will maintain a "satisfactory" 
business risk profile and an "intermediate" financial risk profile. Our 
business risk assessment incorporates R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co.'s solid market 
position in the U.S. tobacco industry as the second-largest cigarette 
manufacturer in the U.S., its good profitability, and solid, predictable free 
cash flow generation. It also recognizes the potential for adverse litigation 
outcomes, the competitive pricing environment, the contracting U.S. cigarette 
industry, and our expectation for further increases in state and federal 
excise taxes over time. 

Our financial risk assessment is based on the assumption that RAI's credit 
measures will remain generally consistent with levels indicative of an 
intermediate financial risk profile, which includes leverage between 2x-3x; 
and EBITDA interest coverage above 10x. We estimate pro forma leverage in the 
low 2x area, 11x EBITDA interest coverage, and around 23% funds from 
operations (FFO) to total debt. The FFO to total debt ratio is below levels 
typical for the intermediate descriptor category, which range between 30%-45%. 
 

RELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012
     -- General Criteria: Understanding Standard & Poor's Rating Definitions, 
June 3, 2009
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008


RATING LIST
Reynolds American Inc.
 Corporate credit rating              BBB-/Stable/--

Rating assigned
Reynolds American Inc.
 Senior unsecured 
  $450 mil. 1.05% notes due 2015      BBB-
  $1.1 bil. 3.25% notes due 2022      BBB-
  $1 bil. 4.75% notes due 2042        BBB-

