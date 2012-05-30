FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P corrects issue rating on Long Island Water to 'BBB'
May 30, 2012 / 4:50 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P corrects issue rating on Long Island Water to 'BBB'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it corrected its
rating on Long Island Water Corp.'s $16 million 4.9% senior secured water
facility revenue bonds maturing Oct. 1, 2034 (ISIN: US649851BM31) by raising it
to BBB/Developing from B/Negative. Because of an administrative error, we did
not raise the rating on this issue when it was re-insured by National Public
Finance Guarantee Corp., a subsidiary of MBIA, in 2008.	
	
RATINGS LIST	
Rating Raised	
                                  To             From	
Long Island Water Corp.	
$16 mil. 4.9% senior secured bonds   BBB/Developing   B/Negative	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
