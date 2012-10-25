FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
October 25, 2012 / 4:35 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: Nexstar 'B' note rating unaffected amount increase

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 25 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that its ratings on
Irving, Texas-based Broadcasting Group Inc. and on certain subsidiaries
are unaffected by the upsizing of the recently rated senior unsecured notes.
Nexstar increased the size of the notes to $250 million from the proposed amount
of $200 million. Pro forma leverage remains in the low-6x area as the company
will now draw less on the revolver to fund the acquisition of stations from
Newport Television. The rating on the notes is 'B-' with a recovery rating of
'6', indicating our expectation for negligible (0% to 10%) recovery for lenders
in the event of a payment default. 


RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 
2012
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009
     -- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade 
Credits, May 13, 2008
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008
 
RATINGS LIST

Ratings Unchanged

Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc.
Nexstar Finance Holdings LLC
Nexstar Finance Holdings Inc.
Nexstar Broadcasting Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating                B+/Stable/--

Nexstar Broadcasting Inc.
Mission Broadcasting Inc.
 Senior Unsecured
  $250M 7% nts due 2020*                B-                 
   Recovery Rating                      6                  

*Upsized from $200M


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

