TEXT-S&P on insurer diversification in a challenging economy
May 30, 2012 / 5:01 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P on insurer diversification in a challenging economy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 30 - Prolonged stagnation in the global economy continues to affect
North American insurers, according to a report released today by Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services titled, "A Global Insurance Industry? Rethinking
Diversification In A Challenging Economy."	
	
The combination of limited growth, weak market conditions, and sovereign debt 	
concerns are causing companies to rethink strategic priorities. Whereas some 	
of the strongest insurers continue to focus on international 	
strategies--particularly in emerging markets--many others are retrenching to 	
the core business lines that they know best. Many companies seem to be 	
questioning whether diversification has become a benefit or a burden, which 	
leads to the core question: Is the insurance industry globalizing or 	
de-globalizing?	
	
"As tough times for the global economy continue, we expect more companies to 	
consider streamlining as a viable alternative to diversifying to conserve 	
capital and enhancing strategic focus," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst 	
Rodney Clark.	
	
	
The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 	
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 	
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 	
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 	
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

