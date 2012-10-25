FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch: Ford's European restructuring, an aggressive move
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Trump’s ‘business-friendly’ gun plan will worsen global conflicts
Commentary
Trump’s ‘business-friendly’ gun plan will worsen global conflicts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 25, 2012 / 5:20 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch: Ford's European restructuring, an aggressive move

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Oct 25 - Ford Motor Company's (Ford) plans to close plants in Belgium
and the U.K. is a positive and necessary step in rightsizing its European
capacity, according to Fitch Ratings. Although the restructuring will result in
significant cash outlays over the next two years, Ford has the liquidity to
accomplish it, and over the long term, it will contribute to a lower cost
structure and stronger pricing. Overall, we view the strategy outlined today as
consistent with the rationale behind our 'BBB-' issuer default rating on the
company.

Ford's restructuring plan is the most aggressive announced thus far in the 
European auto industry, with an assembly plant in Southampton, U.K. and a 
tooling and stamping plant in Dagenham, U.K. both slated for closure in 2013. In
addition, Ford intends to close its assembly plant in Genk, Belgium in 2014. The
plant closures will result in an 18% reduction in Ford's installed vehicle 
assembly capacity and estimated gross cost savings of between $450 million and 
$500 million annually once completed.

Within the European industry, only two plants have been closed since the 
downturn of 2008-2009, a General Motors Company (GM) plant in Belgium in 2010 
and a Fiat S.p.A. plant in Sicily last year. GM continues to work with its 
unions on a plan that would potentially shutter a German plant, but, assuming an
agreement is reached, the closure is not likely to occur for several more years.
Meanwhile, Peugeot SA (PSA) has announced that it will close a plant in Aulnay, 
France in 2014. Increasing French government involvement in PSA through the 
appointment of a board member could inhibit the company's ability to undertake 
further restructuring in the future, however.

The relatively swift pace with which Ford plans to implement its restructuring 
is made possible, in part, by its European plant footprint and by the cadence of
its new product releases. These have provided the company with sufficient 
flexibility within its European manufacturing operations to shift production 
from the U.K. to Turkey, while Genk production is planned to be moved to Spain. 
Once the moves are completed, Ford's restructuring should lead to significantly 
better capacity utilization in its European operations.

The restructuring is not without risks. Shifting production on the scale that 
Ford is contemplating could lead to production issues, and quality-control 
problems could rise as disgruntled workers continue to build vehicles for 
another year or two at plants slated for closure. More broadly, if Ford's 
European competitors do not also sufficiently rightsize their capacity in the 
region, the company will not fully realize the pricing benefits of its reduced 
capacity.

In addition to the plant closures, Ford intends to strengthen its market 
position in Europe with the introduction of 15 new vehicles in the region within
the next five years. Ford's relatively strong liquidity position, driven largely
by positive free cash flow generation in North America, as well as its 
increasing use of common global platforms, has put the company in position to 
undertake this significant roll-out of new vehicles despite the weak European 
market.

Ford noted today that it expects losses in its European unit to exceed $1.5 
billion in 2012, highlighting the severely weak market conditions in the region.
Ford's sales in Europe were down 12% in the first nine months of 2012, roughly 
in line with most other mass-market auto manufacturers in the region. Ford 
projects that its European profit outlook in 2013 will be similar to what it has
seen this year, suggesting that conditions in the region are not likely to 
meaningfully improve in the near term. By mid decade, Ford is projecting that 
its European operations will once again be profitable.

Despite the weakness in Europe, Ford also noted this morning that it expects to 
post a pre-tax profit for the total company in 2012. A relatively strong 
performance in the U.S. is expected to more than offset the losses in Europe. 
Ford's U.S. profitability is a result of its low breakeven level and strong 
product pricing, both of which are due, in part, to the restructuring work that 
the company has undertaken over the past several years. The European 
restructuring rolled-out over the past two days will constitute an important 
step in positioning the company's European operations to ultimately perform in a
similar fashion.

Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.

The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market 
commentary page. The original article, which may include hyperlinks to companies
and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions 
expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.