TEXT-S&P rates Chile's proposed senior notes 'A+'
October 25, 2012 / 5:25 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates Chile's proposed senior notes 'A+'

Reuters Staff

Oct 25 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'A+' foreign currency senior unsecured debt rating to the Republic of Chile's
proposed dual-tranche financing.

The tranches of this financing consist of the issuance of two new U.S. 
dollar-denominated senior notes--one due in 2022 and the other one maturing in 
2042.

Our ratings on Chile incorporate its low debt burden, political stability, and 
very flexible and resilient economy. Chile has based its fiscal policy for 
many years now on a framework of rules that take into account cyclical changes 
in copper prices and estimations of the country's long-term GDP growth rate. 
The discipline of a rules-based fiscal policy has allowed the government to 
save money in a stabilization fund during years of buoyant growth and high 
copper prices. As a result, the government has ample flexibility during an 
economic downturn to sustain domestic demand by running moderate fiscal 
deficits, funded either by issuing debt or by drawing upon its fiscal 
reserves, without eroding its financial health. A floating exchange rate, 
combined with a track record of low inflation, also provides Chile with some 
insulation against adverse external shocks. The rating constraints are a 
narrow economic base and a comparatively low level of per capital income.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
Sovereign Government Rating Methodology And Assumptions, June 30, 2011

RATINGS LIST

Republic of Chile
 Foreign currency
  Sovereign credit rating                   A+/Positive/A-1

New Rating
  Senior unsecured notes due 2022 and 2042  A+



Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
