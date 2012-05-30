FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: midstream energy teleconference June 14
#Market News
May 30, 2012 / 6:50 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: midstream energy teleconference June 14

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

May 30 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services will hold a telephone conference
call on Thursday, June 14, 2012 at 11:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Daylight Time to
discuss the outlook, key credit drivers and recent developments in the North
American Midstream Energy and Master Limited Partnership (MLP) sector. Speakers
on the conference call from the Standard & Poor's Midstream Energy and MLP team
are analytical manager David Lundberg and senior team members Bill Ferara,
Michael Grande, Nora Pickens, and Gerry Hannochko. Topics that will be covered
on the call will be:	
	
     -- Overview of Midstream Energy Key Credit Factors;	
     -- Industry overview and macro-level drivers affecting the midstream 	
sector;	
     -- Recent M&A activity and its impact on ratings;	
     -- Outlook on commodity prices - crude oil, natural gas and natural gas 	
liquids;	
     -- Infrastructure developments affecting the transportation of liquids, 	
crude oil, and;	
     -- natural gas;	
     -- Dynamics of long-haul natural gas pipelines given weak basis spreads; 	
and	
     -- Canadian oil transportation trends.	
	
After the prepared remarks, the speakers and additional team members will be 	
available to answer your questions.	
     If you have any specific questions that you would like to submit ahead of 	
time, please submit by sending an email to 	
eventsmarketing@standardandpoors.com by Wednesday, June 13.	
     Please note that Standard & Poor's Ratings Services offers all of its 	
broadcast teleconference calls to all interested participants on a 	
complimentary basis.	
     The teleconference will begin promptly at 11:00 a.m. Please call at least 	
15 minutes before the scheduled start of the call to complete the pre-call 	
registration process.	
     Live Dial-in Numbers:	
     -- U.S./Canada Toll Free: 1-888-677-2162	
     -- U.S./Canada Toll: 1-210-234-9748	
     -- Conference ID#: 3450731	
     -- Passcode: SANDP	
	
     Live and Replay Streaming Audio: The call will also be available live in 	
"listen-only" mode at www.events.standardandpoors.com for listeners with the 	
Real Player(tm) software, sound card, and speakers. The Streaming Audio playback	
is available until Thursday, July 12, 2012.	
If you have any questions about the conference call, please e-mail: 	
eventsmarketing@standardandpoors.com.	
     Please send any address corrections via e-mail to 	
eventsmarketing@standardandpoors.com.	
     Standard & Poor's uses web usage, billing, and contact data collected 	
from you for billing and order fulfillment purposes, for new product 	
development and occasionally to inform you about events, products or services 	
from Standard & Poor's and The McGraw-Hill Companies. The information is 	
processed and stored in the U.S. and the United Kingdom. If you would prefer 	
not to have your information shared as outlined in this notice, or if you wish 	
to review your information for accuracy, please contact us at 	
mailto:seminars@standardandpoors.com. Written requests can be sent to: Privacy 	
Official 47-3-4, Standard & Poor's, 55 Water Street, New York, NY 10041.The credit-related analyses, including ratings, of Standard & Poor's and 	
its affiliates are statements of opinion as of the date they are expressed and 	
not statements of fact or recommendations to purchase, hold, or sell any 	
securities or to make any investment decisions. Ratings, credit-related 	
analyses, data, models, software and output therefrom should not be relied on 	
when making any investment decision. Standard & Poor's opinions and analyses 	
do not address the suitability of any security. Standard & Poor's does not act 	
as a fiduciary or an investment advisor.	
     STANDARD & POOR'S is a registered trademark of Standard & Poor's 	
Financial Services LLC.	
	
Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the 	
world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, 	
Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure 	
and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with 	
information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial 	
decisions.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
