TEXT-S&P raises HealthSouth rating to 'BB-'

Overview -- U.S.-based inpatient rehabilitation hospital operator HealthSouth Inc. reduced leverage over the past year, exceeding our base-case scenario. -- We are raising our corporate credit rating on HealthSouth to 'BB-' from 'B+'. We are raising the rating on HealthSouth's convertible preferred stock to 'B-' from 'CCC+', based on our notching criteria. -- We are raising our issue-level rating on HealthSouth's senior secured term loan and revolving credit facility to 'BB+' from 'BB' and our issue-level debt rating on the company's unsecured bonds due 2020 and senior unsecured notes due 2018 and 2022 to 'BB-' from 'B+'. -- The stable outlook on HealthSouth reflects our view that operating trends will continue and its financial risk profile will not appreciably change over the next year. Rating Action On May 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its 'B+' corporate credit rating on Birmingham, Ala.-based HealthSouth Inc. to 'BB-'. The outlook is stable. We are raising the rating on HealthSouth's convertible preferred stock to 'B-' from 'CCC+', based on our notching criteria. We raised our issue-level rating on HealthSouth's senior secured term loan and revolving credit facility to 'BB+' from 'BB'. The '1' recovery rating on these notes is unchanged, in accordance with our notching criteria, indicating our expectation for very high (90% to 100%) recovery in the event of a payment default. We are raising our issue-level debt rating on the unsecured bonds due 2020 and senior unsecured notes due 2018 and 2022 to 'BB-' from 'B+'. We revised the recovery rating on this debt to '3' from '4', per our notching criteria, indicating our expectation for meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. This action is based on better recovery prospects for the unsecured debt because of the reduced unsecured debt outstanding. Rationale The upgrade on HealthSouth Inc. reflects its reduced leverage, which is 3.4x as of March 31, 2012, better than our forecast of 3.9x. We believe it will remain at or below that level in 2012 on stable reimbursement prospects, and are confident HealthSouth is committed to that level. The ratings reflect our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "weak." It also reflects our revision of the financial risk profile to "significant" from "aggressive." We expect HealthSouth to remain subject to significant reimbursement risk, particularly from the government, because Medicare generates over 70% of total revenues. We expect HealthSouth's total revenue to increase by about 5% in 2012, a larger increase than the 1.4% growth in 2011 (this includes our expectation that discharges will increase by about 4% for the year). HealthSouth's significant financial risk profile reflects our calculation of debt to EBITDA of about 3.4x, and funds from operations to lease-adjusted debt of 23% in early 2012. We expect leverage to decline to 3.3x, and funds from operations (FFO) to debt to increase to about 24% by the end of 2012. We expect revenue growth and the flat EBITDA margin to spur a small increase in EBITDA of about 2.5%. We expect HealthSouth to generate about $160 million of discretionary cash flow after distributions to noncontrolling interests and dividend payments in 2012. HealthSouth may increase its acquisition activity as a use of free cash flow, because debt repayment likely will have a lower priority. We view HealthSouth's business risk profile as weak because of its operation in a single line of business that relies on one source for a large percentage of its revenues. With a very high 70% of its total revenues subject to Medicare reimbursement and regulatory changes for inpatient rehabilitation services, we view HealthSouth as vulnerable in the long term to adverse reimbursement and regulatory risks in its inpatient rehabilitation business. We believe the company's recently favorable patient discharge trend supports the company's view that it has been gaining market share and provides us with confidence that discharges will increase at an annual rate of 3% to 4%. We currently do not view Medicare reimbursement as a near-term risk for providers of inpatient rehabilitation services. This is because this subsector already incurred a revision aimed at controlling costs. Relatively recently, Medicare dramatically altered its rules and regulations regarding both eligible cases and reimbursement levels, which its 60% rule reflects. These changes actually reduced total industry discharges and slowed Medicare's spending for inpatient rehabilitation services. However, in the long term, we view reimbursement as a key risk, particularly because of HealthSouth's large reliance on Medicare and higher risk of additional payment cuts and regulatory developments. Liquidity HealthSouth's liquidity is "strong." Sources of cash are likely to exceed uses of cash over the next 12 months. Relevant aspects of HealthSouth's liquidity are: -- We believe sources will cover uses by more than 4.0x over the next 12 to 24 months, but this metric could deteriorate if unexpected reimbursement or regulatory developments cause EBITDA to sharply contract, weakening funds from operations. -- Sources include about $400 million of cash flow from operations, $44 million of cash, and $331 million of availability on its revolving credit facility as of March 31, 2012. -- Significant uses of cash include capital expenditures of about $100 million, and payments to noncontrolling interests and dividends on preferred stock. -- We expect net sources to be positive, even with a 30% drop in EBITDA. -- We believe the company has generally very prudent financial risk management. -- There are no significant debt maturities until 2016. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on HealthSouth, to be published as soon as possible following this release on RatingsDirect. Outlook Our outlook on HealthSouth is stable. We expect HealthSouth to continue focusing its efforts on further improving operations to meet ongoing reimbursement and regulatory challenges for the inpatient rehabilitation industry. Although we expect the company to meet these challenges and continue pursuing modest growth initiatives, we do not expect an improvement in its business risk profile. We believe a positive rating action is possible if we have confidence that HealthSouth will sustainably reduce lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA to below 3x, and increase funds from operations to lease-adjusted debt to above 30%. Presently, we do not see this as a realistic possibility in 2012. For this to occur in 2013, we believe it would take an estimated 400-basis-point increase in the EBITDA margin and a revenue growth rate of about 4% to achieve both these metrics. We would consider a negative rating action if leverage increases above 4x, aor if funds from operations to lease-adjusted debt falls below 20%. We believe this could occur as a result of adverse changes in reimbursement or regulatory requirements, or more aggressive financial or business policies. Related Criteria And Research -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Upgraded; Outlook Action To From HealthSouth Corp. Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Stable/-- B+/Positive/-- Senior Secured BB+ BB Recovery Rating 1 1 Senior Unsecured BB- B+ Recovery Rating 3 4 Preferred Stock B- CCC+