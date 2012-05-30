TEXT-S&P assigns preliminary rating to Kraft Foods Group

May 30 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned our preliminary 'BBB' issue-level rating to Illinois-based Kraft Foods Group Inc.'s (KFG) proposed senior unsecured notes expected to total about $6 billion, composed of a three year, five year, 10 year, and 30 year tranche (actual amounts and maturity dates to be finalized at the close of the transaction) to be issued under Rule 144A with registration rights. The preliminary senior unsecured debt is rated at the same level as the company's preliminary long-term corporate credit rating because we currently believe that substantially all of the company's cash flow is generated at the issuer, KFG. Based on this assumption, we do not designate a notching distinction for the ratings on the notes. However, should further information become available following the spin-off that would change these assumptions, we would reconsider our assessment of structural subordination. We expect the net proceeds from the proposed offering will fund a distribution to KFG's existing parent company, Kraft Foods Inc. (BBB/Stable/A-2), which will in turn be used to fund repurchases or redemptions by Kraft Foods of its outstanding debt. KFG is currently a subsidiary of Kraft Foods and currently includes its snack foods and grocery businesses. Kraft Foods is spinning off the North American grocery business, which will retain the Kraft Foods name through a distribution of its common stock to its shareholders, in a transaction it expects to complete before 2012 year-end. Our preliminary corporate credit rating on newly formed grocery business KFG assumes the spin-off will occur in accordance with the plans disclosed by Kraft Foods, including in KFG's Form 10 filing. The preliminary corporate credit rating for KFG reflects our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "strong" and financial risk profile as "significant." Key credit factors in our assessment include the company's well-recognized brands and product diversification within the mature and low-growth packaged food markets of North America, yet narrow geographic focus and exposure to volatile commodity input costs. Our view of the company's financial risk profile as significant reflects financial policies we consider aggressive, including an expected very high dividend payout rate, adequate liquidity, and key credit measures that we believe will strengthen and remain consistent with indicative ratios for a significant financial risk profile. Related Criteria And Research -- Research Update: Kraft Foods Group Inc. Assigned Preliminary 'BBB/A-2' Ratings In Anticipation Of Spin-Off; Outlook Negative, May 24, 2012 -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Branded Nondurable Consumer Products Industry, April 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Kraft Foods Group Inc. Corporate credit rating BBB(prelim)/Negative/A-2(prelim) Rating assigned Kraft Foods Group Inc. Senior unsecured notes BBB(prelim)