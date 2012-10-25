TEXT-S&P cuts AMF Bowling Worldwide to 'D'

Rating Action On Oct. 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate rating on U.S. bowling center operator AMF Bowling Worldwide Inc. (AMF) to 'D' from 'CCC'. At the same time, we lowered our issue-level rating on the company's first-lien senior secured credit facilities to 'D' from 'CCC+' and its second-lien senior secured credit facilities to 'D' from 'CC'. The rating actions follow AMF's recently missed interest payment on its credit facilities. Rationale These rating actions stem from AMF's confirmation that it did not make its most recent interest payment on its senior secured credit facilities. AMF has received a waiver from its lender group granting a grace period until Nov. 6, 2012, to make the payments. However, Standard & Poor's considers a default to have occurred when a payment related to an obligation is not made, even if a grace period exists, when the nonpayment is a function of the borrower being under financial stress--unless we are confident that the payment will be made in full during the grace period. Given AMF's upcoming November revolver maturity and our previous 'CCC' corporate credit rating, we are not confident in AMF's ability to make the interest payment. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade Credits, May 13, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Downgraded To From AMF Bowling Worldwide Inc. Corporate Credit Rating D/-- CCC/Negative/-- Senior secured first-lien credit facilities D CCC+ Recovery Rating 2 2 Senior secured second-lien credit facilities D CC Recovery Rating 6 6