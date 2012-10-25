FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P cuts AMF Bowling Worldwide to 'D'
#Market News
October 25, 2012 / 8:25 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P cuts AMF Bowling Worldwide to 'D'

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Rating Action
On Oct. 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate 
rating on U.S. bowling center operator AMF Bowling Worldwide Inc. (AMF) to 'D' 
from 'CCC'. At the same time, we lowered our issue-level rating on the 
company's first-lien senior secured credit facilities to 'D' from 'CCC+' and 
its second-lien senior secured credit facilities to 'D' from 'CC'. The rating 
actions follow AMF's recently missed interest payment on its credit facilities.

Rationale
These rating actions stem from AMF's confirmation that it did not make its 
most recent interest payment on its senior secured credit facilities. AMF has 
received a waiver from its lender group granting a grace period until Nov. 6, 
2012, to make the payments. However, Standard & Poor's considers a default to 
have occurred when a payment related to an obligation is not made, even if a 
grace period exists, when the nonpayment is a function of the borrower being 
under financial stress--unless we are confident that the payment will be made 
in full during the grace period. Given AMF's upcoming November revolver 
maturity and our previous 'CCC' corporate credit rating, we are not confident 
in AMF's ability to make the interest payment.

Ratings List

Downgraded                                         To         From
AMF Bowling Worldwide Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating                           D/--       CCC/Negative/--
 Senior secured first-lien credit facilities       D          CCC+
   Recovery Rating                                 2          2
 Senior secured second-lien credit facilities      D          CC
   Recovery Rating                                 6          6

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
