TEXT-Fitch takes various rating actions on TOBs

May 30 - Fitch Ratings has taken various conforming rating actions on tender option bonds (TOBs) corresponding to actions taken on their associated enhancement providers or underlying bonds. Long-term ratings assigned to TOBs are the higher of the ratings assigned by Fitch to the applicable enhancement providers supporting the bonds and the ratings assigned by Fitch to the underlying bonds deposited in the issuing trust. Short-term ratings on TOBs, if assigned, are based on ratings assigned by Fitch to their liquidity providers, with consideration given to the TOBs' long-term ratings.(New York Ratings Team)