FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch releases report on building materials volume
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 30, 2012 / 8:36 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch releases report on building materials volume

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 30 - Volumes showed across-the-board increases for most U.S. building materials subsets this past quarter, according to Fitch Ratings in its latest quarterly building materials report.

This was a somewhat unusual development compared to past quarters, where improvement was only evident in select categories. The volume expansion for building materials was aided by growth in overall construction spending as well as favorable weather conditions during the first quarter.

As a result, all Fitch-rated building materials companies saw higher year-over-year revenues for 1Q‘12 compared to the same period last year. This is an encouraging sign for the sector, though it remains too early to tell if this is the start of a sustainable trend.

The full report, ‘Building Materials Volume and Pricing Trends: First-Quarter 2012’ is available at ‘www.fitchratings.com’. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.