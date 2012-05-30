TEXT-S&P revises Drumm Investors outlook

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- While Drumm's earnings have met our expectations, liquidity and cash flow have fallen short, causing us to review our expectation for debt repayment and whether we can continue to view its financial risk profile as "aggressive." -- While the company is within bank covenant compliance, the cushion of the ratio compared with the covenant fell below the 15% level we expect for an "adequate" liquidity profile. -- We therefore changed our liquidity descriptor to "less than adequate" from "adequate" to acknowledge the decline in its cushion and to reflect the 50-basis-point step-down on March 31, 2013 that could cause the cushion to weaken further depending on the company's liquidity-enhancing efforts. -- The negative rating outlook reflects the possibility that weaker liquidity and less debt repayment may result in higher-than-expected leverage. Rating Action On May 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B+' corporate credit rating on Fort Smith, Ark.-based Drumm Investors LLC and revised the rating outlook to negative from stable. We also affirmed our 'B+' senior secured rating on the company's term loan and revolving credit facility. The recovery rating on this debt remains '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery for lenders in case of default. Rationale The ratings on Drumm is based on Standard & Poor's assessment of the company's business risk profile as "weak," reflecting significant reimbursement risk such as the recent Medicare payment cut to nursing homes and adverse changes to the reimbursement rules for group therapy services. We consider the financial risk profile "aggressive," reflecting our expectation of leverage below 5x. We expect Drumm's total revenue to be flat to 1% higher in 2012, compared with 2.4% growth in 2011, primarily because of the full-year impact of the late 2011 Medicare rate cut. This expectation also includes no Medicaid rate increases on average for all the states where Drumm operates. We also expect patient days in its nursing homes to be relatively flat as an extension of the recent trend. We expect Drumm's lease-adjusted EBITDA margin to decrease by about 200 basis points (bps) in 2012. This estimate includes our view of the impact of the Medicare rate cut on Drumm's nursing home business and also considers the company's cost-control efforts to partly mitigate the rate cut. These efforts may include labor force reductions and vendor renegotiations. We view Drumm's financial risk profile as aggressive, reflected in our calculation of debt to EBITDA of 5.1x in 2012, decreasing to about 4.9x by the end of 2013. The estimate of 5.1x reflects an increase in leverage from 4.5x in 2011 due to the recent large Medicare rate cut to nursing homes. This estimation also considers our expectation that Drumm will remain nonacquisitive, and will apply its free cash flow in 2012 to repay debt to limit the pending increase in leverage. We expect Drumm to generate about $30 million of free cash flow in 2012. In our view, this use of cash will take priority over paying any substantive dividend to its owner. However, leverage would increase to 5.2x by the end of 2012 if the company did not use cash to repay debt. We believe this leverage level may be temporary because Drumm's cost-control efforts and growth strategies that may diversify its business, could help the company meet our earnings expectations and bring leverage back down below 5x. Our view of Drumm's weak business risk is heavily influenced by the large concentration of over 70% of its total revenues generated from government reimbursement, (approximately 31% from Medicare and 43% from Medicaid), we believe government reimbursement risk is the most significant key credit factor, despite its size and scale. Drumm, like several other rated peer companies, rely on their nursing home operations for 80%-85% of total revenues. This concentration makes Drumm and its peers very sensitive to Medicare rate cuts to nursing homes. This is in contrast with Kindred, which is more diversified, generating only about 40% of its revenues from its nursing home division. Kindred spreads government reimbursement risk among its several different businesses. We believe Drumm is also subject to growing competition. While nursing homes are increasing their capabilities and offering a wider array of services to more medically complex patients to optimize reimbursement, they are competing with other facilities with similar strategies. We expect this competition to intensify as nursing homes adjust to reimbursement changes, contributing to our view that patient days will remain flat. Liquidity Drumm's liquidity is "less than adequate," primarily reflecting the potential for tightening covenant cushion. Sources of cash are likely to exceed uses of cash over the next 12 months. Relevant aspects of Drumm's liquidity are: -- We expect the company to cover uses by over 2x during the next 12 to 24 months. -- Sources of liquidity include about $120 million of cash flow from operations after working capital needs and before capital expanses that we estimate to be about $90 million. -- We expect Drumm to have an adequate amount of cash on the balance sheet, and to generate about $30 million of free cash flow in 2012. -- Under Drumm's existing revolving credit facility, we believe that availability will be limited due to a slim covenant cushion. -- There are no debt maturities until 2016, when the revolving credit facility matures, and then until 2018 when the term loan matures. -- The senior secured leverage ratio covenant tightens 50 bps to 4.5x in the first quarter of 2013, and another 50 bps to 4.0x in the first quarter of 2014. -- Our current forecast projects debt to EBITDA of 4.9x, but only a 6% bank covenant cushion in 2013. This estimate assumes flat to 1% revenue increase in 2012 and 3% revenue increase in 2013. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Drumm, published June 22, 2011, on RatingsDirect. Outlook Our rating outlook on Drumm is negative. We will lower the rating if the company's efforts to counteract the recent reimbursement cuts are unable to sustainably reduce leverage back below 5x; we would also consider lowering the rating within the next six months if Drumm does not address the slim covenant cushion and potential for a covenant violation upon the next step-down in early 2013. We believe an amendment may be necessary as reflected in our slim bank covenant cushion estimate in 2013, leaving little room for error. If Drumm's cost-mitigation efforts and debt reduction results in leverage remaining below 5x and we believe it will remain there, we could revise the outlook to stable. This would require Drumm to provide a solution for maintaining a 15% cushion for its restrictive covenant requirements that include 50-bp step-downs in both early 2013 and 2014. Without an amendment, we estimate that bank-calculated EBITDA would have to rise to the $335 million range, assuming repayment of debt with free cash flow to achieve a 15% cushion after the early 2013 step-down. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From Drumm Investors LLC Corporate Credit Rating B+/Negative/-- B+/Stable/-- Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged Drumm Investors LLC Senior Secured B+ Recovery Rating 3 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)