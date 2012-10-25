FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P cuts ratings on 4 U.S. CDOs
#Market News
October 25, 2012 / 9:51 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P cuts ratings on 4 U.S. CDOs

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

OVERVIEW
     -- We lowered our ratings on four tranches from four U.S. cash flow and 
hybrid CDO transactions to 'D (sf)' from 'CC (sf)' after missed interest or a 
default in principal payment on the final payment date.
     -- All of the affected CDOs are collateralized by or reference structured 
finance (SF) securities.
 
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 25, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 
today lowered its ratings on four tranches from four U.S. cash flow and hybrid 
collateralized debt obligation (CDO) transactions.

Today's rating actions follow a review of U.S. CDO transactions backed 
predominantly by structured finance assets that had tranches with ratings 
previously lowered to 'CC (sf)'. We lowered the ratings on the affected 
tranches for one or more of the following reasons:

     -- Nonpayment of timely interest on nondeferrable classes (three of the 
affected classes); and
     -- Non-payment of full principal owed on a tranche after liquidation (one 
class).
 
 
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. 

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this 
RATING ACTIONS
 
Coriolanus Ltd
         Rating
Class To        From
CLN   D (sf)    CC (sf)

Class V Funding II Ltd
           Rating
Class    To    From
A-1      D (sf)  CC (sf)

GSC ABS CDO 2006-2m Ltd
           Rating
Class     To    From
A1A      D (sf)  CC (sf)

Rockville CDO I Ltd
           Rating
Class     To      From
A-1       D (sf)  CC (sf)

OUTSTANDING RATINGS

Class V Funding II Ltd.
Class         Rating
A-2A          D (sf)
A-2B          D (sf)
B             D (sf)
C             D (sf)
D             D (sf)

GSC ABS CDO 2006-2m Ltd.
Class      Rating
A1B       D (sf)
A-2        D (sf)
B          D (sf)
C          D (sf)
D          D (sf)
E          D (sf)
F          D (sf)
G          D (sf)

Rockville CDO I Ltd
Class      Rating
A-3        D (sf)
A-2        D (sf)
B          D (sf)
C          D (sf)
D          D (sf)
E          D (sf)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
