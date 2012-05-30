TEXT-Fitch cuts Centrais Eletricas Matogrossenses S.A.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) May 30 -Fitch Ratings has taken the following rating actions on Centrais Eletricas Matogrossenses S.A. (Cemat), a subsidiary of Rede Energia S.A. (Rede Energia): Cemat --Local and foreign currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) downgraded to Restricted Default ('RD') from 'C'; --Long-term national scale rating downgraded to 'RD(bra)' from 'C(bra)'. Fitch also rates Rede Energia and its subsidiary Centrais Eletricas do Para S.A. (Celpa) as follows: Rede Energia --Local and foreign currency IDRs 'C'; --Long-term national scale rating 'C(bra)'; --USD575 million perpetual notes long-term international rating 'C/RR4'; --BRL370 million debenture issuance due in 2015 'C(bra)'. Celpa --Local and foreign currency IDRs 'D'; --Long-term national scale rating 'D(bra)'; --USD250 million senior unsecured notes due in 2016 long-term international rating 'C/RR4'. The rating actions reflect Fitch's view that the debt exchange of certain of Cemat's financial obligations, including its 2nd and 4th local debentures issuances, are distressed debt exchanges under Fitch's 'Distressed Debt Exchange Criteria', published Aug. 12, 2011. Although the investors agreed with the new conditions of these issuances, Fitch understands that they resulted in a significant change in the original contractual terms, aiming at avoiding an event of default. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)