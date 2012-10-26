TEXT-S&P affirms Rentenbank ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- We equalize our long-term rating on Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank with that on the Federal Republic of Germany to reflect our opinion that there is an "almost certain" likelihood that Rentenbank would receive timely and sufficient extraordinary support from the German government. -- We are therefore affirming our 'AAA' long-term issuer credit rating on Rentenbank. We are also affirming our 'A-1+' short-term rating. -- The stable outlook on Rentenbank reflects that on Germany. Rating Action On Oct. 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'AAA' long-term issuer credit rating on German development bank Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank. The outlook is stable. We also affirmed our 'A-1+' short-term credit rating. Rationale The affirmation reflects the equalization of the ratings with those on the Federal Republic of Germany (unsolicited ratings AAA/Stable/A-1+). In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities, we believe that there is an "almost certain" likelihood that Rentenbank would receive timely and sufficient extraordinary support from the German government in the event of financial distress. Our opinion of an "almost certain" likelihood of government support reflects our view that Rentenbank: -- Plays a "critical" role for the German government through its public policy mandate; and -- Has an "integral" link with the German government. This assessment is supported by the legal concept of "Anstaltslast" (maintenance obligation) that obliges the government to secure Rentenbank's economic basis for the duration of its existence, and to cover possible financial gaps. While Anstaltslast creates an obligation of the federal government vis-a-vis Rentenbank, the federal government is currently preparing to extend a formal blanket guarantee on Rentenbank's liabilities. This guarantee would be similar to the one already in place for KfW's (AAA/Stable/A-1+) liabilities, and would be an obligation of the federal government to Rentenbank's creditors. The ratings are supported by the bank's low-risk operational strategy, whereby intermediate banks assume credit risk and provide collateral. Rentenbank also has an outstanding track record of loan recovery, a stable financial profile characterized by prudent strategies covering currency and interest rate risks, and conservative capitalization. Although the bank's capital was raised through a special levy on German farmers between 1949 and 1958, no person possesses property rights over Rentenbank. Accordingly, a merger or takeover by another publicly owned development bank is not viable. On the downside, the ownership structure makes it almost impossible to raise additional shareholder capital. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Rentenbank will remain an integral part of the government's economic development policies. This should enable the bank to maintain its public law status and secure ongoing federal government support either through Anstaltslast or through an explicit guarantee. Related Criteria And Research -- Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank 'AAA' Rating Affirmed And Off Watch Following Similar Action On Germany; Outlook Stable, Jan. 17, 2012 -- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank Sovereign Credit Rating AAA/Stable/A-1+ Certificate Of Deposit AAA Senior Unsecured AAA Subordinated AAA Commercial Paper A-1+ (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)