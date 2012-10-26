FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 26, 2012 / 2:16 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms Rentenbank ratings

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    
Overview
     -- We equalize our long-term rating on Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank 
with that on the Federal Republic of Germany to reflect our opinion that there 
is an "almost certain" likelihood that Rentenbank would receive timely and 
sufficient extraordinary support from the German government. 
     -- We are therefore affirming our 'AAA' long-term issuer credit rating on 
Rentenbank. We are also affirming our 'A-1+' short-term rating. 
     -- The stable outlook on Rentenbank reflects that on Germany.

Rating Action
On Oct. 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'AAA' 
long-term issuer credit rating on German development bank Landwirtschaftliche 
Rentenbank. The outlook is stable. We also affirmed our 'A-1+' short-term 
credit rating.
Rationale
The affirmation reflects the equalization of the ratings with those on the 
Federal Republic of Germany (unsolicited ratings AAA/Stable/A-1+). In 
accordance with our criteria for government-related entities, we believe that 
there is an "almost certain" likelihood that Rentenbank would receive timely 
and sufficient extraordinary support from the German government in the event 
of financial distress.

Our opinion of an "almost certain" likelihood of government support reflects 
our view that Rentenbank:

     -- Plays a "critical" role for the German government through its public 
policy mandate; and
     -- Has an "integral" link with the German government.
 
This assessment is supported by the legal concept of "Anstaltslast" 
(maintenance obligation) that obliges the government to secure Rentenbank's 
economic basis for the duration of its existence, and to cover possible 
financial gaps. While Anstaltslast creates an obligation of the federal 
government vis-a-vis Rentenbank, the federal government is currently preparing 
to extend a formal blanket guarantee on Rentenbank's liabilities. This 
guarantee would be similar to the one already in place for KfW's 
(AAA/Stable/A-1+) liabilities, and would be an obligation of the federal 
government to Rentenbank's creditors.

The ratings are supported by the bank's low-risk operational strategy, whereby 
intermediate banks assume credit risk and provide collateral. Rentenbank also 
has an outstanding track record of loan recovery, a stable financial profile 
characterized by prudent strategies covering currency and interest rate risks, 
and conservative capitalization.

Although the bank's capital was raised through a special levy on German 
farmers between 1949 and 1958, no person possesses property rights over 
Rentenbank. Accordingly, a merger or takeover by another publicly owned 
development bank is not viable. On the downside, the ownership structure makes 
it almost impossible to raise additional shareholder capital.

Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Rentenbank will remain an 
integral part of the government's economic development policies. This should 
enable the bank to maintain its public law status and secure ongoing federal 
government support either through Anstaltslast or through an explicit 
guarantee.
Related Criteria And Research
     -- Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank 'AAA' Rating Affirmed And Off Watch 
Following Similar Action On Germany; Outlook Stable, Jan. 17, 2012
     -- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 
9, 2010
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed

Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank
 Sovereign Credit Rating                AAA/Stable/A-1+    
 Certificate Of Deposit                 AAA                
 Senior Unsecured                       AAA                
 Subordinated                           AAA                
 Commercial Paper                       A-1+               

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

