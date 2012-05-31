FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P gives notice of proposed criteria for insurance cos
May 31, 2012 / 1:55 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P gives notice of proposed criteria for insurance cos

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

May 31 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it is reviewing
the assumptions and methodologies it uses to assign global-scale ratings to
insurers (excluding bond insurers and mortgage insurers). 	
	
"Our intention is to enhance the transparency of our methodology and the 	
comparability of ratings on insurers globally with those in other sectors," 	
said credit analyst Rodney A. Clark.	
	
The review may result in revisions to some of our assumptions and 	
methodologies, leading to adjustments to some insurance company ratings. 	
	
"We expect the significant majority of ratings to remain unchanged or move by 	
no more than one notch. Changes to our ratings on any particular insurer will 	
nevertheless depend on the criteria that we adopt after the review," said Mr. 	
Clark.	
	
The proposed framework supports forward-looking analysis, incorporating 	
existing elements of our rating analysis with some additional credit elements, 	
most notably the introduction of an Insurance Industry Country Risk Assessment 	
(IICRA), according to our article published today, "Advance Notice Of Proposed 	
Criteria Change: Insurance Companies." 	
	
We expect to provide guidance about the scoring of each element of a newly 	
introduced "business risk profile" and a "financial risk profile" for each 	
insurer. The combination of the two would typically anchor the final rating. 	
Furthermore, the methodology would establish how we apply various modifiers 	
and caps and how, together with the anchor, these determine the final rating. 	
We anticipate applying the methodology's same key elements in analyzing an 	
insurance group or in the stand-alone analysis of a group member. 	
	
The IICRA would become a key element of the business risk profile. We would 	
generally determine the proposed IICRA, which addresses the risks that 	
insurers typically face operating in specific industries and countries, at a 	
country or regional level. 	
	
The IICRA would be similar to the Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment 	
(BICRA) in assessing sector and country risks. However, we expect the IICRA to 	
have less influence on insurance ratings than the BICRA has on bank ratings 	
stemming from our view that systemic factors play a smaller role in the 	
creditworthiness of insurers than for banks.	
	
Before finalizing any changes to the insurance rating criteria, we will look 	
for feedback from all interested market participants by means of a Request for 	
Comment. 	
	
"We expect to publish the Request for Comment detailing our proposed changes 	
within a few weeks. Once the comment period closes, we expect to announce the 	
timing for publication of our revised criteria, which will likely be late 2012 	
or early 2013," Mr. Clark said.	
	
RELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA	
     -- Principles of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011.	
     -- Criteria | Insurance | General: Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 	
22, 2009	
	
	
The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 	
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 	
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 	
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 	
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
