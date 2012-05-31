FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P may cut Consolidated Container Co ratings
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 31, 2012 / 2:30 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P may cut Consolidated Container Co ratings

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Overview	
     -- U.S.-based Consolidated Container Co. LLC and its wholly owned 	
subsidiary, Consolidated Container Capital Inc., recently announced that 	
affiliates of Bain Capital Partners LLC will acquire the companies.  	
     -- We're placing all ratings on Consolidated Container on CreditWatch 	
with negative implications. 	
     -- The CreditWatch listing means we could affirm or lower the ratings 	
following a completion of our review.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings on 	
Consolidated Container, including its 'B' corporate credit rating, on 	
CreditWatch with negative implications.  	
	
Rationale	
Consolidated Container, a producer of rigid plastic packaging containers, 	
announced global private investment firm Bain Capital Partners LLC (not rated) 	
will buy the company. The companies have not disclosed terms of the definitive 	
agreement to purchase the privately held business from Vestar Capital Partners 	
(not rated) and its other investors. We expect the transaction to close during 	
the third quarter of 2012.  	
	
The CreditWatch listing reflects the potential for a downgrade if increased 	
debt results in a material deterioration of Consolidated Container's financial 	
risk profile. We could affirm the ratings following our review if business 	
conditions and leverage remain stable or if the increase in debt is not 	
meaningful enough to result in a lower rating. 	
	
Consolidated Container produces rigid plastic containers for dairy products, 	
water, juice, and other beverages; food, household, and agricultural 	
chemicals; and motor oil. It generated revenues of about $739 million for the 	
12 months ended March 31, 2012. The company's product mix is somewhat 	
concentrated. About 49% of revenue comes from dairy and water packaging, which 	
are commodity-type products and have mature demand patterns. The company's 	
household chemicals and industrial and specialty packaging products, which are 	
comparatively higher-margin businesses, account for about 30% of sales. The 	
company's "weak" business risk profile reflects its high customer 	
concentration, and a highly fragmented and competitive industry structure. Its 	
significant market share in a relatively stable beverage and consumer product 	
packaging markets and favorable sales contracts with its customers somewhat 	
mitigate this. 	
	
CreditWatch	
We will monitor developments associated with the pending acquisition and 	
resolve the CreditWatch listing upon review of the company's financing plans 	
and expected financial profile following the transaction. The CreditWatch 	
placement indicates that we could affirm or lower the ratings depending on our 	
review of the transaction and implications for credit quality. 	
	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Industry Economic And Ratings Outlook: U.S. Packaging Sector Ratings 	
Remain Stable, Jan. 24, 2012 	
     -- U.S. Speculative-Grade Packaging Companies Have Pushed Their 	
Refinancing Burden To 2013 And Beyond, Sept. 2, 2011 	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009 	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The 	
Packaging Industry, Dec. 4, 2008	
	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Placed On CreditWatch	
                                        To                 From	
Consolidated Container Co. LLC	
Consolidated Container Capital Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B/Watch Neg/--     B/Stable/--	
	
Consolidated Container Co. LLC	
 Second-Lien Senior Secured             CCC+/Watch Neg     CCC+	
   Recovery Rating                      6                  6	
 First-Lien Senior Secured              B/Watch Neg        B	
   Recovery Rating                      3                  3	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.