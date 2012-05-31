FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms Westar ratings
#Market News
May 31, 2012 / 3:15 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms Westar ratings

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

May 31 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the long-term Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) on Westar and its utility subsidiary Kansas Gas and Electric 	
Company (KGE) at 'BBB'. A full list of rating actions is shown at the end of 	
this release.	
	
The Rating Outlook for both entities is Stable.	
	
These rating actions affect $2.375 billion of first mortgage bonds, 	
approximately $248 million of secured variable interest entity debt, $150 	
million of secured pollution control revenue bonds, and $21.4 million of 	
preferred stock.	
	
Key rating factors include:	
	
--A generally constructive regulatory environment in Kansas;	
	
--Management's focus on core utility operations and transmission projects;	
	
--A moderately large capital spending program that includes a significant amount	
of required environmental upgrades at the utilities' coal-fired power plants.	
	
Low Rates and Constructive Regulation:	
	
Westar and KGE's low customer rates should mitigate impediments to continued 	
balanced general rate case (GRC) outcomes from the Kansas Corporation Commission	
(KCC). Fitch expects cash flows to improve modestly this year, due to the $50 	
million rate increase that went into effect late April. Westar will be filing an	
abbreviated rate case by April 2013 in order to begin recovering costs 	
associated with the La Cygne Generating Station's environmental upgrades. 	
	
Cost Recovery Mechanisms:	
	
The KCC and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) allow Westar and KGE	
to use cost-recovery mechanisms for certain expenditures, which decreases 	
regulatory lag and provides stability to the financial profile. Of particular 	
importance are the environmental cost recovery rider (ECRR) and the 	
FERC-approved transmission formula rate, each of which is expected to cover more	
than 20% of consolidated capex through 2013. 	
	
The KCC previously ruled against the ECRR being used for environmental capex 	
over the next few years at the La Cygne Generating Station, due to it being 	
jointly-owned by and solely operated by Kansas City Power & Light, a subsidiary 	
of Great Plains Energy Inc. (not rated by Fitch). However, Fitch expects full 	
recovery of the pre-approved capex to be likely through the aforementioned 	
planned abbreviated rate case filing and the utilities' next GRC filing. 	
	
Other cost recovery mechanisms authorized by the KCC include a retail energy 	
cost adjustment mechanism for fuel and purchased power, and a pension and other 	
post-employment benefits expense tracker. 	
	
Focus on Utility Operations:	
	
Management remains focused on Westar and KGE's core utility operations and has 	
taken efforts to strengthen the balance sheet. Generation, transmission, and 	
environmental projects have been funded with a balanced mix of debt and equity, 	
and the company's capex budget has been structured prudently and spread out over	
many years so as to mitigate the impact on financial performance. 	
	
Capex Program Temporarily Depressing Financial Metrics:	
	
Fitch expects Westar's consolidated financial metrics to be strained through 	
2014 due to the EPA-mandated environmental upgrades to some of its coal-fired 	
generating facilities. Total capex is expected to peak in 2013 at approximately 	
$900 million, with the bulk of the environmental spending expected to be 	
completed by 2014. In 2015, Fitch expects capex to return to the recent 	
historical average of roughly $600 million. 	
	
Fitch anticipates Westar's EBITDA interest coverage to average greater than 4.0 	
times (x) through 2015. Funds from operations (FFO) to debt is expected to be 	
temporarily depressed at around 15% - 16% through 2014 during this period of 	
heightened capital spending, before starting to recover to stronger levels in 	
2015. 	
	
Solid Liquidity:	
	
Westar and KGE have a solid liquidity position, and Westar's new commercial 	
paper program should enable the utilities to access the short-term debt markets 	
at attractive rates. The commercial paper is supported by a $730 million 	
revolving credit facility that matures on Sept. 29, 2016 and a $270 million 	
revolving credit facility that matures on Feb. 18, 2015. 	
	
Subject to lender participation, each of these revolving credit facilities can 	
be extended up to two years and has an accordion feature that would allow for up	
to $400 million in aggregate of additional borrowing capacity. Ample 	
availability under these facilities, along with the utilities' history of being 	
able to access public equity and debt even during turbulent markets, should give	
Westar and KGE sufficient financial flexibility in carrying out their 	
construction projects. 	
	
Rating Linkage Between Westar and KGE:	
	
The credit ratings for Westar and KGE are the same, reflecting centralized 	
operations and treasury functions and a consolidated capital structure used for 	
ratemaking. Westar and KGE conduct business under the Westar Energy brand name 	
and have functionally integrated utility operations.	
	
KGE relies on Westar for its short-term cash needs, and Westar's revolving 	
credit facilities are collateralized by KGE's first mortgage bond indenture. 	
Furthermore, no regulatory or corporate structures exist to restrict the 	
migration of cash between the two entities. 	
	
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:	
	
Westar	
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB';	
--Senior secured debt at 'A-';	
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB+';	
--Preferred stock at 'BBB-';	
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';	
--Commercial paper at 'F2'.	
	
KGE	
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB';	
--Senior secured debt at 'A-';	
--Pollution control revenue bonds at 'A-'; 	
--Short-term IDR at 'F2'.	
	
Fitch plans to withdraw Westar's preferred stock rating upon redemption of the 	
securities, expected to occur on July 1, 2012.

