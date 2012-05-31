FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
May 31, 2012 / 3:20 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms Prudential Plc ratings

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

May 31 - Following Prudential Plc's (Prudential) announced plans 	
to acquire U.S. insurer SRLC America Holding Corp (SRLC) for USD621m, Fitch 	
Ratings has affirmed Prudential's ratings with a Stable Outlook. At the same 	
time, the agency has affirmed the ratings of Prudential's U.S. subsidiaries led 	
by Jackson National Life Insurance Company (JNL), also with a Stable Outlook. A 	
full list of rating actions is at the end of this release.	
	
The purchase of SRLC is expected to be funded from existing resources within 	
JNL, without the raising of any external capital, or contributions of capital to	
JNL by Prudential. SRLC is the primary subsidiary within Swiss Reinsurance 	
Company Ltd.'s administrative reinsurance business in the U.S.	
	
Fitch views the SRLC transaction as strategically beneficial, although the 	
acquisition will cause a modest decline in capital adequacy at JNL. From Fitch's	
perspective, an important benefit is that the acquisition provides a stable 	
block of life insurance business to help balance against JNL's rapidly growing 	
variable annuity operations. 	
	
The transaction will create approximately USD130m of value of business acquired 	
(VOBA) in JNL's reported capital. Fitch excludes this from its estimate of JNL's	
pro-forma NAIC risk-based capital (RBC). Although Fitch recognises that the 	
admission of this VOBA by regulators in JNL's domiciliary state of Michigan will	
allow JNL's reported RBC to remain close to the reported 2011 RBC, the agency 	
notes that, in most U.S. states, VOBA is typically not admitted as capital to 	
the extent that it is in Michigan.	
	
Prudential's ratings are affirmed by Fitch due to the small size of this 	
transaction relative to Prudential as a whole. Fitch estimates Prudential's 	
group capital adequacy will decline only marginally on a pro-forma basis.  	
	
The key rating factors that could result in a downgrade of Prudential's ratings 	
include the crystallisation of credit risk, longevity risk and adverse 	
policyholder behaviour, or interest coverage falling below 5x-6x. Also, any 	
structural increase in leverage is likely to result in downward pressure on the 	
rating. An upgrade is unlikely in the near term. 	
	
Fitch views JNL as 'core' to the Prudential group (as defined in "Insurance 	
Rating Methodology", dated 22 September 2011 and available at 	
www.fitchratings.com) and is factoring group support into JNL's ratings, which 	
would be lower on a standalone basis. 	
	
The rating actions are as follows: 	
	
Prudential	
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable	
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' 	
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1'	
Senior notes affirmed at 'F1':	
GBP200m senior notes due 2012 (XS0693342023)	
Senior debt affirmed at 'A':	
GBP250m 5.875% bonds due 2029 (XS0096874671)	
GBP300m 6.875% bonds due 2023 (XS0083544212)	
GBP250m 3.375% bonds due 2013 (XS0482471306) 	
Junior subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB+':	
EUR500m 5.75% subordinated notes due 2021 (XS0140197582)	
GBP435m 6.125% subordinated notes due 2031 (XS0140198044)	
GBP400m 11.375% subordinated notes due 2039 (XS0431150902) 	
Perpetual subordinated capital securities affirmed at 'BBB+':	
USD1bn 6.5%, undated (XS0170488992)	
USD250m 6.75% undated (GB00B02FFZ25)	
USD300m 6.5% undated (GB00B0G40271)	
USD750m 11.75% undated (XS0439094524) 	
USD550m 7.75% undated (XS0580467875)	
	
PAC	
Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating: affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook Stable 	
Jackson National Life Insurance Company	
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable	
IFS rating affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook Stable	
Surplus notes affirmed at 'A+'; 	
Short-term IFS affirmed at 'F1+'; 	
	
Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York	
IFS rating affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook Stable;	
	
Jackson National Life Global Funding	
Medium-term notes affirmed at 'AA'; 	
	
Jackson National Life Funding, LLC	
Medium-term notes affirmed at 'AA';

