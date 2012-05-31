FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms Severn Trent Water ratings
May 31, 2012 / 3:30 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms Severn Trent Water ratings

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Overview	
     -- U.K. water and wastewater utility Severn Trent Water Ltd. has 	
announced that it is proposing to return GBP150 million to shareholders, payable	
on July 27, 2012.	
     -- We are affirming our 'BBB+/A-2' corporate credit ratings on Severn 	
Trent Water.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our view that the capital return, while 	
eroding a degree of rating headroom, will result in ratios that remain 	
consistent with the current ratings.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB+' 	
long-term and 'A-2' short-term corporate credit ratings on U.K.-based water 	
and wastewater utility Severn Trent Water Ltd. (STW). The outlook is stable.	
	
At the same time, in accordance with our regulatory holding criteria, we 	
affirmed the 'BBB-' long-term and 'A-3' short-term corporate credit ratings on 	
STW's holding company, Severn Trent PLC (SVT). The outlook on these ratings is 	
also stable.	
	
Rationale	
The rating affirmations follow the preliminary announcement by Severn Trent 	
(the consolidated group, comprising STW and SVT), on May 30, 2012, of its 	
annual results for the year ending March 31, 2012. The results announcement, 	
which was broadly in line with our expectations, included a statement that 	
Severn Trent, via STW, was proposing a capital return to shareholders of GBP150 	
million. The capital return will moderately weaken Severn Trent's consolidated 	
debt coverage ratios, thereby eroding part of the rating headroom that 	
currently exists. However, we anticipate that these ratios will remain 	
comfortably in line with our guidance at the current rating level.	
	
Since the beginning of the current regulatory price control period (AMP5), 	
which started on April 1, 2010, Severn Trent has benefited from significant 	
financial outperformance, due in particular to relatively high inflation and a 	
low cost of debt. As a result, Severn Trent has built an increasingly 	
comfortable degree of headroom at the 'BBB+' level, with our expectation that 	
Standard & Poor's-adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt would average 	
about 11.5% per year until 2015. This compares with our guidance of more than 	
12% in respect to a potential upgrade of STW to 'A-'.	
	
In announcing the proposed capital return, Severn Trent is choosing to utilize 	
some of the available headroom to increase its low gearing--defined as the 	
ratio of debt to regulatory capital value (RCV). We believe that Severn Trent 	
will remain within our guidance for the 'BBB+' rating on STW following the 	
proposed shareholder return of GBP150 million, and that adjusted FFO to debt and	
FFO interest coverage will remain above 10% and 2.5x, respectively. We also 	
consider that the adjusted debt-to-RCV ratio of the consolidated group will 	
remain relatively low for the rating, in the range of 60%-65%.	
	
The ratings on Severn Trent continue to be supported by our view of the strong 	
and stable cash flows from its U.K. regulated water activities; its strong 	
liquidity, with significant prefunding of capital expenditures (capex); and 	
its strategic focus on regulated water and waste operations. These strengths 	
are offset by a large, mandatory capex program, and a decline in cash 	
flow-based debt coverage ratios since the beginning of the current regulatory 	
price control.	
	
Liquidity	
The short-term rating is 'A-2' on STW and 'A-3' on SVT. We view Severn Trent's 	
liquidity as "strong" under our criteria and calculate that liquidity sources 	
should exceed liquidity needs by about 2x over the next 12 months (or about 	
1.7x including the GBP150 million capital return).	
	
As of Dec. 31, 2011, we estimate liquidity sources over the next 12 months of 	
about GBP1.4 billion. These include:	
     -- Unrestricted cash and equivalents of about GBP460 million;	
     -- An available GBP500 million under the company's revolving credit 	
facility, which expires in October 2016; and	
     -- FFO of about GBP460 million.	
	
We estimate Severn Trent's liquidity needs over the next 12 months to be about 	
GBP674 million, comprising:	
     -- Limited short-term debt maturities of GBP74 million;	
     -- Capex (on an International Financial Reporting Standards basis) of 	
about GBP440 million; and	
     -- Dividend payments of about GBP160 million. This amount would increase by	
GBP150 million if SVT proceeds with the capital return.	
	
Severn Trent faces significant refinancing needs toward the end of the 	
regulatory period (from financial year 2013 onward). It has, however, 	
demonstrated a refinancing strategy that we consider prudent.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our opinion of the relatively predictable 	
performance of STW's low-risk regulated U.K. water and sewerage operations. We 	
believe STW will continue to manage its business efficiently; perform in line 	
with current regulatory targets and Severn Trent forecasts; and maintain a 	
stable financial profile during the current regulatory price control period, 	
which ends on March 31, 2015.	
	
In our view, the proposed capital return, if completed, will reduce the degree 	
of headroom that now exists at the 'BBB+' level. That said, we anticipate that 	
Severn Trent will remain comfortably within our guidance for the rating. 	
Specifically, this guidance includes our expectation that adjusted FFO to debt 	
will remain in the range of at least 9%-10%, and that adjusted FFO interest 	
coverage will remain above 2.5x.	
	
We consider an upgrade to be less likely if Severn Trent proceeds with the 	
proposed capital return of GBP150 million. Nevertheless, we would consider an 	
upgrade to 'A-' if the consolidated group's adjusted FFO-to-debt ratio were to 	
exceed 12% on a sustainable basis, while maintaining FFO interest coverage of 	
more than 3.0x.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal, unless otherwise stated.	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
Severn Trent Water Ltd.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BBB+/Stable/A-2    	
	
Severn Trent PLC	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BBB-/Stable/A-3    	
	
Severn Trent PLC	
  Senior Unsecured Debt                 BBB-               	
  Commercial Paper                      A-3                	
	
Severn Trent Utilities Finance PLC	
  Senior Unsecured Debt*                BBB+               	
	
*Guaranteed by Severn Trent Water Ltd.

