TEXT-S&P may cut Infinity Premier Insurance Co ratings
May 31, 2012 / 3:30 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P may cut Infinity Premier Insurance Co ratings

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
	
Overview	
     -- Infinity Premier Insurance Co.'s parent company, Infinity Insurance 	
Co., has entered into an agreement to sell the subsidiary to NationsBuilders 	
Insurance Services Inc.	
     -- We are placing our 'A' counterparty credit and financial strength 	
ratings on Infinity Premier Insurance Co. on CreditWatch Negative.	
     -- The ratings on Infinity Premier Insurance Co. will remain on 	
CreditWatch until the sale closes, when we expect to withdraw this rating.	
Rating Action	
On May 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'A' long-term 	
counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on Infinity Premier 	
Insurance Co., a subsidiary of Infinity Insurance Co. and member of Infinity 	
Property and Casualty Group (collectively, Infinity), on CreditWatch with 	
negative implications.	
	
Rationale	
The CreditWatch placement results from Infinity's agreement to sell the 	
subsidiary to NationsBuilders Insurance Services Inc. (unrated). We expect the 	
transaction to close by June 30, 2012, subject to regulatory and other 	
approvals.	
	
Infinity Premier Insurance Co. was an inactive shell company that had no 	
direct writings for the year ended Dec. 31, 2011. The company had $1.1 million 	
net writings due do its 0.1% participation in Infinity's intercompany 	
reinsurance pooling agreement (Infinity Insurance Co., the lead entity in the 	
pool, has 98.8% participation).	
	
As of Dec. 31, 2011, Infinity Premier Insurance Co. held approximately 	
$279,000 of direct loss and loss-adjustment expense reserves. Following the 	
transaction, Infinity will cover these policyholder liabilities. Specifically, 	
a reinsurance agreement will be in place such that all policyholder 	
liabilities stemming from the pre-closing business Infinity Premier Insurance 	
Co. wrote will be ceded back to Infinity Insurance Co. In addition, Infinity 	
will continue to provide policy and claims-administration services for these 	
liabilities.	
	
The primary reason for the sale of Infinity Premiere is to reduce 	
administrative costs associated with maintaining licenses that are no longer 	
needed to support the company's insurance operations. Infinity had similarly 	
completed a sale of two other shell companies--Infinity General Insurance Co. 	
and Infinity Specialty Insurance Co.--in late 2011, after which we withdrew 	
these ratings (see Infinity Specialty Insurance Co., Infinity General 	
Insurance Co. Ratings Withdrawn On Completion Of Sale To James River, 	
published Jan. 10, 2012, on RatingsDirect).	
CreditWatch	
We expect to resolve the CreditWatch status of the ratings upon the closing of 	
the transaction by withdrawing these ratings.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Infinity Specialty Insurance Co., Infinity General Insurance Co. 	
Ratings Withdrawn On Completion Of Sale To James River, Jan. 10, 2012	
     -- Group Methodology, April 22, 2009	
	
Ratings List	
CreditWatch Action	
                                        To                 From	
Infinity Premier Insurance Co.	
 Counterparty Credit Rating	
  Local Currency                        A/Watch Neg/--     A/Stable/--	
 Financial Strength Rating	
  Local Currency                        A/Watch Neg/--     A/Stable/--	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
