TEXT-S&P revises Triumph Group outlook to positive
#Market News
May 31, 2012

TEXT-S&P revises Triumph Group outlook to positive

Reuters Staff

11 Min Read

Overview	
     -- A strong commercial aerospace market, operational improvements, and 	
debt reduction have resulted in improving credit ratios for U.S.-based 	
aerospace supplier Triumph Group. 	
     -- We are revising the rating outlook to positive from stable while 	
affirming our 'BB' corporate credit rating. 	
     -- We could upgrade the company if higher revenues and earnings improve 	
credit ratios and strengthen its financial risk profile in the next 12 months. 	
	
Rating Action	
On May 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings, 	
including the 'BB' corporate credit rating, on Berwyn, Pa.-based Triumph Group 	
Inc. and revised the outlook to positive from stable. 	
	
Rationale	
Credit protection metrics have strengthened because of improving 	
profitability, favorable conditions in the commercial aerospace market, and 	
debt reduction. Since its partially debt-financed Vought Aircraft Industries 	
Inc. acquisition in June 2010, Triumph has reduced balance sheet debt by $154 	
million, increased earnings, reduced operating costs, and successfully 	
integrated Vought into the corporate structure. In addition, voluntary 	
contributions and pension plan changes have more than offset lower discount 	
rates and decreased the pension liability by $275 million. As a result, debt 	
to EBITDA has decreased to 3.2x for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2012, from 	
4.2x in 2011 while funds from operations (FFO) to debt improved to 27% from 	
15%. We expect these trends to continue, resulting in debt to EBITDA about 	
2.5x and FFO to debt 30%-35% in fiscal 2013. 	
	
We expect revenues to increase 5%-7% annually for the next few years as Boeing 	
Co. and Airbus SAS increase production on most models, including Boeing's new 	
787. This should offset somewhat weaker military demand due to pressures on 	
the U.S. defense budget. Profitability and cash generation should benefit not 	
only from higher volumes, but also from more efficient operations through 	
cost-cutting measures such as streamlining functions and departments, 	
headcount reduction, SAP implementation, and outsourcing to countries such as 	
Mexico and China. Start-up costs on new programs kept EBITDA margins fairly 	
steady in 2012 at about 16%, but margins should approach 20% over the next two 	
to three years. 	
	
We expect that the company will continue to use its free cash flow to reduce 	
debt, which we believe will lead to further improvement in key credit metrics 	
over the next 12-18 months. We assess Triumph's business risk profile as 	
"fair," given its participation in the competitive and cyclical commercial 	
aerospace market, for which the company is a major supplier. We consider also 	
its products' presence on a range of commercial aircraft as well as business 	
jets and military aircraft, which provide meaningful diversity. We view the 	
company's financial risk as "significant," reflecting its increased leverage 	
following the Vought acquisition, but we also consider the company's efforts 	
to repay debt post-acquisition. 	
	
Triumph purchased Vought in June 2010 from the Carlyle Group for $550 million 	
in cash and 7.5 million shares of Triumph's common stock (valued at about $500 	
million); at the time, it also repaid $600 million of Vought debt. Triumph has 	
been diligent in reducing its post-acquisition debt burden as well as Vought's 	
significant pension and other benefit obligations. Although the acquisition 	
initially increased Triumph's financial risk, it improved the firm's 	
competitive business position by adding Vought's complementary capabilities as 	
a leading manufacturer of aerostructures (75% of total fiscal 2012 sales), 	
including wings, fuselages, tail sections, and other parts. The purchase also 	
broadened Triumph's program and customer diversity. 	
	
The combined company is a well-diversified supplier to the aerospace and 	
defense industry and serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), the 	
military services, airlines, and air cargo carriers. It generated revenues of 	
about $3.4 billion in the fiscal 2012. Triumph also manufactures mechanical 	
and electromechanical controls through its aerospace systems segment (16%) and 	
provides aftermarket services consisting of maintenance, repair, and overhaul 	
for various products (9%). It benefits from a high concentration (more than 	
80%) of revenues under sole-source, long-term contracts.	
	
As is common in the aerospace and defense industry, customer concentration is 	
high, with Boeing (both military and commercial) accounting for almost half of 	
sales. About 50% of Triumph's sales are related to commercial aircraft; 30% to 	
military aircraft, helicopters, and unmanned aerial vehicles; 13% to business 	
jets; and the rest to regional jets and non-aviation products. Both Boeing and 	
Airbus plan to increase production on most models in order to bring down huge 	
order backlogs. Although a weak global economy and higher fuel prices will 	
likely lower OEM orders in 2012, the higher production rates are likely 	
sustainable for the next few years because of the need for airlines to replace 	
older, less fuel efficient aircraft. A bigger risk is the ability of the 	
supply chain to meet the higher production rates. Military demand is likely to 	
come under pressure in the next few years from flat to declining defense 	
budgets. Production of large business jets held up through the recent 	
downturn, but demand for small and midsize jets remains weak. 	
	
Triumph's largest commercial (as well as overall) programs are the Boeing 	
747-8 and 777 jetliners. Boeing has just begun deliveries of the 747-8 and is 	
increasing production of the 777 to 8.3 per month from seven per month by 	
early calendar 2013. The Boeing 787 will become an increasingly important 	
program for Triumph, as Boeing raises production from about 2.5 per month now 	
to 10 per month by the end of 2013. The company's top military programs 	
include the V-22 tilt-rotor aircraft and C-17 cargo transport. Production of 	
the V-22 should be steady until 2014, when the U.S. military may lower its 	
purchases because of budget pressures. Production of the C-17 is likely to end 	
in the next few years if the model does not receive further orders, possibly 	
from foreign customers. Boeing's win of the aerial refueling tanker program 	
last year will sustain production of the 767, another of Triumph's top 10 	
programs.	
	
Liquidity	
Triumph's liquidity is adequate under our criteria. We expect sources of 	
liquidity to cover uses by at least 1.2x over the next 12 months--the minimum 	
level we consider adequate. We also expect sources to exceed uses even if 	
EBITDA declines by 15%. We view Triumph's bank relationships as sound, its 	
credit market standing as satisfactory, and its risk management as prudent.	
	
The company recently increased its revolver to $1 billion from $850 million 	
and should have about $680 million available. We expect the company to use 	
excess cash to pay down debt, so cash balances will likely remain moderate at 	
around $30 million. Pension and other retiree benefit contributions are 	
sizable; they were about $160 million in fiscal 2012. We expect capital 	
expenditures to increase to about $130 million, in fiscal 2013 from $90 	
million in 2012, to support increasing demand for commercial aircraft. 	
However, we still expect free cash flow to increase to more than $200 million 	
in 2013 from $135 million in 2012 due to lower pension contributions ($110 	
million) and working capital investment. We also expect Triumph to maintain 	
adequate cushion under the financial covenants in the credit facility.	
	
Recovery analysis	
We rate the company's unsecured and subordinated debt 'B+', two notches below 	
the corporate credit rating. The '6' recovery rating indicates negligible 	
(0-10%) recovery in a payment default scenario. (See Standard & Poor's 	
recovery report on Triumph to be published following this report, on 	
RatingsDirect.)	
	
Outlook	
The outlook is positive. A strong commercial aerospace market and the 	
successful integration of Vought should result in solid revenue and earnings 	
growth for the next few years. In addition, we expect the company to use good 	
cash flows to reduce debt and make voluntary pension contributions. The 	
combination of these factors is likely to result in improving credit measures 	
in 2013. We would consider an upgrade if total debt to EBITDA decreases to 	
less than 2.5x and FFO to debt improves to the mid-30 percent area, consistent 	
with an "intermediate" financial risk profile--a stronger assessment. 	
	
Although less likely, the material strengthening we expect in Triumph's credit 	
protection measures could stall from lower-than-expected growth in the 	
commercial aerospace market (possibly due to weaker demand, a supply-chain 	
disruption, or delays on new programs), a significant reduction in military 	
sales due to budget pressures, operational shortfalls, or lack of meaningful 	
debt reduction and progress on Vought's pension deficit. We could lower the 	
rating if credit ratios remain at current levels (debt to EBITDA of 3.2x and 	
FFO to debt of 27%).	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The 	
Aerospace And Defense Industries, June 24, 2009 	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Triumph Group Inc.	
 Corporate credit rating                BB/Positive/--     BB/Stable/--	
 Senior unsecured                       B+	
  Recovery rating                       6 	
 Subordinated                           B+	
  Recovery rating                       6 	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.